Best mobile app development software of 2019

Apps mean business. While they may have been traditionally associated with general productivity and information retrieval, mobile apps are now an essential part for almost every part of a modern business.

And it's no longer as simple as thinking only in terms of catering for native apps for iOS or Android phones, either, but also of web applications that can make it easier for your employees to run your business and for your customers to buy from it.

The technology continues to develop, with the increasing availability of augmentation and machine-learning options to provide additional layers of information and communications into your digital services. Whether for marketing, retail, product development and deployment, as well as Software as a Service (SaaS), app development has come of age.

The market reflects this, with a huge number of companies out there that will offer to design and code apps, not just for iOS or Android, but also smart TV's, game consoles, and other hardware, as well as software solutions.

However, there are also software development platforms available to create white label apps from basic templates and configurations. These aim to make it easy for businesses to create their own in-house apps as required, or even create apps for the open market.

Here we'll feature the best in mobile app development software platforms.

The flexible app developer

Drag and drop editor

Integration options

For business or sale

Zoho Creator is a multi-platform app builder that allows you to create a new app or use a ready-made one.

The software is especially aimed at businesses looking to simplify and automate tasks, such as creating apps for functions such as sales management, order management, event management, logistics, or recruitment tracking, for example.

However, whatever you're looking to do, you can entirely customize it the way you want. Zoho Creator includes a drag-and-drop editor to help build you app from within a single dashboard.

While initially targeted at businesses looking to develop apps for specific needs within their company, Zoho Creator can also be used to develop apps for the wider market.

Even better, you can integrate data from other apps, increasing its usability. Potential integrations include other Zoho apps, Paypal, Twilio, G Suite, and Quickbooks.

Pricing begins at $10 per user per month for up to 3 apps, with more expensive pricing plans offering more development and support features.

The global British app company

Drag and drop editor

AI integration

Training and support

Appy Pie is a software platform that allows you to develop your own apps without having to do any coding. There are a number of options and tools provided that are easy to use to create the app that you need.

The process is relatively simple, and involves selecting a design and personalizing it, adding the features that you need, then publishing to Google Play and the Apple AppStore.

The interface used is a simple drag-and-drop system that allows you to add features such as chatbots, AI, augmented or virtual reality.

To help with development, a learning platform and suite of training videos are provided to help guide you.

The app you create can be for almost any business need, such as for a small business, restaurant, real estate, or even a radio app.

Pricing starts at $36 (£30) per app per month to distribute in the Google Play Store, but if you want to also provide it in the Apple AppStore you will need the Gold Plan for $72 (£60) per app per month.

Apps for business software solutions

Easy to use

Spreadsheet inputs

Rich features

AppSheet is another platform that allows you to create bespoke apps for your business, without having to write with or develop code.

Driven by your own cloud-hosted data in spreadsheet format, you can then select a template to work around the options and features you want, before deploying your app.

It's easy to integrate data from multiple sources, not least from Google Sheets and Forms, Excel from Office 365, or even SalesForce. Alternatively, you can import spreadsheets saved on Dropbox or OneDrive, or directly from mySQL or SQL Server.

On top of these you can add features such as GPS and maps, image capture, code scanning, signature capture, charts, and email notifications.

There's no charge for developing your app, or time limit, and up to ten users can be involved in the process. Once deployed, it costs from $5 per active user per month.

Tanked up about mobile apps

For enterprise apps

Automative processes

Visual editor

Appian promote the development of "low code" apps which they advertise as taking as little as eight weeks between developing the idea and completing the app.

The main focus of Appian's app development software is enterprise apps for business, to optimize processes using automative processes and AI, in order to present company data in useful and meaningful ways.

Additionally, by orchestrating data from multiple sources, information can be unified to provide real opportunities for insights on everything to management processes to workflows to operations.

The development process itself involves using a visual editor, to select desired functions and how data is to be routed through these. The aim is to allow for complex options to be set up in a simple way, so that data can be intelligently managed.

Once completed, the design can be saved as a web app or native app for Android and iOS as required. Further changes can be made on the fly without causing downtime.

Testing the app development process is free, but to use it commercially you will need to subscribe to a payment plan, starting from $90 (£90).

For digital mobile platforms

Fast development

Flexible and extensibe

Multiple apps from same base

Verivo is an established app development provider, offering its AppStudio platform for enterprises to create their own apps. Creating an app is as easy as using a drag-and-drop interface, and selecting data sources as well as using HTML 5 and Javascript as required.

Since then, however, Verivo has developed the Akula platform to jump start app development for a faster and cheaper development process. The process can take as little as a week during which time Verivo will set up installation, configuration, integration, testing, and training for its completion.

In addition to increased turnaround time, the Akula platform also allows for a focus on extensibility, so that the same apps can be modified easily and without requiring significant development time.

Built on an open platform, Akula allows for multiple apps to be developed from the same base according to needs, in order to reduce the need for replication in evolving apps. By also ensuring that configurations can be changed rather than be dependent on pre-existing settings, it allows for the flexible development of apps according to enterprise needs.

There are no flat fees advertised at Verivo, so you will need to contact the company for more information on a quote.