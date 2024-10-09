You can save on Game Pass Ultimate right now, but it's not the Xbox Prime Day deal I wanted

You can save a little bit on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership right now but, honestly, I expected a little more this Amazon Prime Day.

You can pick up 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for just $44.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon. That's a $5 discount and significantly above the lowest-ever price of $24.99 at the retailer. Still, this could be a decent option if you're eager to top up at any kind of reduced price.

Prime Day deals can often be one of the best opportunities to stock up on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with some decent discounts in past years. I'm a little underwhelmed by the savings this year, but at least there is some kind of offer available for savvy shoppers.

This discount still puts Amazon cheaper than both Best Buy and Walmart right now, so at least it's not a complete disaster. Still, it would have been nice to see some offers on other membership lengths, like the popular 1 month option, or a bigger price cut.

Today's best Xbox Game Pass deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months): was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Not a mammoth discount on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but a decent option if you're looking to top up right now. We've seen better deals in the past, but this $5 price cut still puts Amazon ahead compared to Best Buy and Walmart. UK price: £38.97 at Amazon

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the highest tier of Microsoft's subscription offerings and includes access to hundreds of games on both Xbox consoles and PC. This is on top of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is perfect when you don't want to wait for huge downloads. EA Play membership is also included at no extra cost, bringing its own library of titles, in-game rewards, and free trials of new games.

Interested in all things Xbox? Check out our guides to the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories, plus the best Xbox games and best Xbox controllers. Also don't miss another Xbox deal as Amazon has everything that you need to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on your TV for its lowest-ever price over Prime Day.

