This fantastic Seagate Game Drive bargain is the best PlayStation 5 accessory Black Friday deal I've found so far
A handy drive for PS5 gamers
Looking for a Black Friday deal that will help you add a load of extra storage to your PlayStation 5? Then you're in luck as you can currently pick up the Seagate Game Drive for PS5 2TB External HDD for $74.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon.
This is one of the most exciting Black Friday deals I've seen so far, giving you a tasty $15 off the pristine white officially licensed external hard drive, which also comes with blue lighting.
Fancy even more space? You can also get the Seagate Game Drive for PS5 5TB External HDD for $129.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon, giving you all the excuse you need to stock up on even more Black Friday PS5 game deals.
Today's best Seagate Game Drive for PS5 2TB External HDD Black Friday deal
This is a great little deal, reducing the cost of the 2TB Seagate Game Drive by $15. In return for your $74.99, you'll get a gorgeous looking external hard drive with stylish blue lighting that more than doubles your console's storage.
We've also got you covered if you need even more space. This hefty 5TB external hard drive is currently $20 off, hovering just $15 above its lowest-ever price. A pretty respectable discount for the Black Friday sales event.
Our Seagate Game Drive for PS5 review awarded this drive four stars for a reason. First off, it looks fantastic, thanks to its sleek white finish and blue lighting. But its beauty isn't only skin deep – it's super easy to set up and use, making it one of the easiest ways to expand your PS5's storage.
Just bear in mind that, unlike a PS5 SSD, you can't play PS5 games from this drive. It can only be used to store them, making it a good way to keep a hefty library on hand if you don't want to uninstall it. This is especially handy for this with slow or limited internet connections. It can be used to play older PS4 games via backwards compatibility, though, so it can help keep your internal console storage nice a clear for the latest and greatest PS5 games.
Need to pick up a PS5 first? Then make sure you keep an eye on our Black Friday PS5 deals.
- See more: check out all of today's Black Friday deals at Amazon
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
