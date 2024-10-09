This 2TB Xbox Expansion Card has finally received a major discount for Amazon Prime Day

I'm not going to beat around the bush, Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are usually prohibitively expensive but that's exactly what makes this latest deal so significant.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB is currently on sale for just $199 (was $249.99) at Amazon. That's a $50.99 saving and the absolute lowest-ever price that we have seen on this model at the online retail giant.



This is easily one of the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals that I've seen so far and just the thing if you're looking to get more out of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

If you're not already familiar with the Xbox Storage Expansion Card, it's a little add-on that allows you to increase the available storage space of your console. This 2TB model will offer more than enough space for the vast majority of libraries and is almost a necessity if you own that original 512GB Xbox Series S.

Installation is simple and takes just a few moments. You pop the Storage Expansion Card into a slot in the port on the back of your machine and you're ready to go.

Today's best Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB : was $249.99 now $199 at Amazon

This is a new lowest-ever price for the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB at Amazon. If you're after a way to expand your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S storage at a fantastic discount, then this is your chance to do just that. UK price: £249.99 at Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is easily one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories on the market, especially if you have a large library with lots of Xbox games. If you're struggling with storage space limitations, then it's well worth the asking price - especially with this discount.

WD Black C50 Storage Expansion Card 1TB: was $157.99 now $120.64 at Amazon

If you would rather go for a smaller 1TB model in order to save some cash, then this Storage Expansion Card from WD Black is your best bet. With $37.35 off, it's currently hovering just above its lowest-ever price. UK price: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card 1TB: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Although less good value than the 1TB C50, it's worth bearing in mind that the 1TB Seagate variant is discounted too. This could be a good alternative if prices change or stock of the other model begins to wane. UK price: £127.99 at Amazon

