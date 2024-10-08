The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of the year and it has plummeted in price this Prime Day to a new record low

If there's one gaming headset deal I'd recommend to everyone - be you shopping for a premium set, or have an eye on maximizing your value - then this Prime Day gaming headset deal is it.

Cutting to it, you can get my favorite headset from 2024, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, for hugely discounted prices today at Amazon. Each platform-specific variant has price cuts, with the PlayStation model dipping below the $100 mark, and the Xbox one dropping to a brand-new lowest-ever.

The Arctis Nova 5P is down to just $99.75 at Amazon, while the Xbox-focused Nova 5X is now just $105.66 and the Nova 5 (a platform-agnostic headset, in a way) is down to $109.99 at Amazon. All of these headsets usually sell for $130 and offer incredible value for money at that price point so these deals are excellent additions to the wider Amazon Prime Day deals.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is, by some distance, the best and my most favorite headset that I've tested this year, and one of my top picks for a wireless gaming headset for any platform.

Not only does it have incredible SteelSeries audio quality right out of the box, the compatibility and versatility it offers (especially the 5X model) is superb. It's lightweight and comfortable, has a brilliant mic, and also offers compatibility with a brilliant companion app in which you can choose EQ presets tailor-made for games - and do so on the fly.

Depending on which one you choose, the Nova 5 will be all the PS5 headset, PC headset, or Xbox Series X headset you need - or do a job on all three platforms!

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 deals

