That's it, I'm picking up one of these PS5 SSD deals over Amazon Prime Day because I'm sick of running out of storage space

If you've also had enough of not having enough storage space to install all of your PS5 games, then the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sales represent the best chance to grab a PS5 compatible SSD at a bargain price. There are loads of great offers on PS5 storage devices at the moment, but if you're having trouble picking I've whittled all the current deals down to these three favorites.

Coming in at number one is the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink, which is on sale for just $149.99 (was $264.99) at Amazon. Now, I know what you're thinking - that might sound like a lot to spend on an SSD, but it's close to this model's lowest-ever price and I think it's well worth every penny. It's blisteringly fast, with quoted read speeds up to 7,450 mb/s, and is one of the most sought-after premium models on the market.

Next up is the 1TB WD Black SN850X, which costs just $88.11 (was $129.99) at Amazon. It's not a new lowest-ever price, but it's still a great deal on an officially licensed SSD drive for the console.

If both of those are a little out of your price range, then consider the 1TB NM790 with Heatsink from budget brand Lexar, discounted to just $69.88 (was $109.99) at Amazon. This is the most affordable option of the bunch and boasts impressive read and write speeds, just bear in mind that, as it is a cheaper product, it might not last as long as the other models.

These are all compelling Amazon Prime Day discounts and some of the strongest Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals we've seen so far. Read on for a more detailed breakdown of every option.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink (2TB): was $264.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This is close to a new lowest-ever price on the 2TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. This seriously speedy SSD is by far the best premium option on the market right now with top speeds, an attractive design, and a high-quality build.

WD Black SN850X (1TB): was $129.99 now $88.11 at Amazon

If you would rather go for a smaller 1TB model, then the WD Black SN850X is an absolutely stellar choice. It's officially licensed, giving you extra peace of mind. It's also plenty fast for the PS5 and is well-built so likely to last for a very long time.

Lexar NM790 with Heatsink (1TB): was $109.99 now $69.88 at Amazon

If you don't have much to spend then you should consider the 1TB NM790 with Heatsink from Lexar. Coming in at under $70, it's superb value and is fully compatible with the PS5 right out of the box.

The Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink currently sits atop our guide to the best PS5 SSDs as the best premium pick. It's a very high quality drive, with absolutely excellent performance to boot. It scored five stars in our review and if you have the cash to spend, it's the deal that I would most recommend picking up this Amazon Prime Day. Even so, the other two options here are strong contenders and should serve you well.

