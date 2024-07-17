That's it, I'm picking up one of these PS5 SSD deals over Amazon Prime Day because I'm sick of running out of storage space
I'm putting my foot down
If you've also had enough of not having enough storage space to install all of your PS5 games, then the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sales represent the best chance to grab a PS5 compatible SSD at a bargain price. There are loads of great offers on PS5 storage devices at the moment, but if you're having trouble picking I've whittled all the current deals down to these three favorites.
Coming in at number one is the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink, which is on sale for just $149.99 (was $264.99) at Amazon. Now, I know what you're thinking - that might sound like a lot to spend on an SSD, but it's close to this model's lowest-ever price and I think it's well worth every penny. It's blisteringly fast, with quoted read speeds up to 7,450 mb/s, and is one of the most sought-after premium models on the market.
Next up is the 1TB WD Black SN850X, which costs just $88.11 (was $129.99) at Amazon. It's not a new lowest-ever price, but it's still a great deal on an officially licensed SSD drive for the console.
If both of those are a little out of your price range, then consider the 1TB NM790 with Heatsink from budget brand Lexar, discounted to just $69.88 (was $109.99) at Amazon. This is the most affordable option of the bunch and boasts impressive read and write speeds, just bear in mind that, as it is a cheaper product, it might not last as long as the other models.
These are all compelling Amazon Prime Day discounts and some of the strongest Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals we've seen so far. Read on for a more detailed breakdown of every option.
Today's best PS5 SSD deals
Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink (2TB): was $264.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
This is close to a new lowest-ever price on the 2TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. This seriously speedy SSD is by far the best premium option on the market right now with top speeds, an attractive design, and a high-quality build.
WD Black SN850X (1TB): was $129.99 now $88.11 at Amazon
If you would rather go for a smaller 1TB model, then the WD Black SN850X is an absolutely stellar choice. It's officially licensed, giving you extra peace of mind. It's also plenty fast for the PS5 and is well-built so likely to last for a very long time.
Lexar NM790 with Heatsink (1TB): was $109.99 now $69.88 at Amazon
If you don't have much to spend then you should consider the 1TB NM790 with Heatsink from Lexar. Coming in at under $70, it's superb value and is fully compatible with the PS5 right out of the box.
The Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink currently sits atop our guide to the best PS5 SSDs as the best premium pick. It's a very high quality drive, with absolutely excellent performance to boot. It scored five stars in our review and if you have the cash to spend, it's the deal that I would most recommend picking up this Amazon Prime Day. Even so, the other two options here are strong contenders and should serve you well.
These are just some of the products that are discounted for the sales event. You can find even more excellent savings below.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods + Apple Watch from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Beauty: 80% off viral products
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Clothing: up to 66% off Levi's and Sketchers
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: up to $120 off Bose, Apple + Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Ninja and Keurig
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Google Pixel from $249
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $64.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego and Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $81.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: Kindle and Echo up to 66% off
- Air fryers: deals from £22
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from £95
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Fire TV Stick: starting at £19.99
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: Sony, JBL and Anker from £34.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers and coffee machines from £29.99
- Kindle: record-low prices from £64.99
- Laptops: up to 42% off Asus, Dell and HP
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: up to £450 off Samsung and Google
- Tools: up to 40% off Bosch and Karcher
- Toys: Lego and Fisher-Price up to 50% off
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark, Vax and Eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
- Wi-Fi: Amazon eero routers from £39.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.