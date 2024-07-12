Our favorite Nintendo Switch controller is back on sale before Prime Day even begins

Deals
By
published

The best Switch controller for less

8BitDo Ultimate deal
(Image credit: Future)

It's not the first time the 8BitDo Ultimate has been discounted and it certainly won't be the last, but it's always worth drawing attentions to strong discounts on what has been our favorite Nintendo Switch controller for months now. And while this current deal isn't a record-beating price, it does come very close.

Right now, US shoppers can pick up the 8BitDo Ultimate for just $59.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. The controller's white colorway shares the same discount, too, but stock appears to be very limited at the time of writing. Meanwhile, UK buyers are able to find an even stronger deal, with the white 8BitDo Ultimate currently down to £43 (was £59.99); very close to its previous record-low of £39.73.

For Nintendo Switch owners, this is one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen so far, and while we're expecting some very strong Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals next week, 8BitDo has gotten off to a cracking start here.

Today's best 8BitDo Ultimate deals

8BitDo Ultimate Nintendo Switch controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

8BitDo Ultimate Nintendo Switch controller: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
With drift-resisting Hall effect thumbsticks, full gyro support, superb build quality and an included charging dock, this wireless Nintendo Switch controller (also compatible with PC and mobile) easily tops our list of the best Switch controllers that you can buy today.

White: Amazon - $59.99 (limited stock)

UK price: Amazon - £43

View Deal

The 8BitDo Ultimate sits at the top of our best Nintendo Switch controllers guide. We feel it provides a more comfortable and more complete gaming experience than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and is available at a similar price point. The Ultimate features Hall effect thumbsticks, seriously great build quality and a dedicated charging dock - all making for a very long lasting controller. In fact, the only thing it can't match Nintendo's own gamepad on is battery life - coming in at around 20 hours as opposed to the Pro Controller's 40-plus.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.