Our favorite Nintendo Switch controller is back on sale before Prime Day even begins

It's not the first time the 8BitDo Ultimate has been discounted and it certainly won't be the last, but it's always worth drawing attentions to strong discounts on what has been our favorite Nintendo Switch controller for months now. And while this current deal isn't a record-beating price, it does come very close.
Right now, US shoppers can pick up the 8BitDo Ultimate for just $59.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. The controller's white colorway shares the same discount, too, but stock appears to be very limited at the time of writing. Meanwhile, UK buyers are able to find an even stronger deal, with the white 8BitDo Ultimate currently down to £43 (was £59.99); very close to its previous record-low of £39.73.
For Nintendo Switch owners, this is one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen so far, and while we're expecting some very strong Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals next week, 8BitDo has gotten off to a cracking start here.
Today's best 8BitDo Ultimate deals
8BitDo Ultimate Nintendo Switch controller: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
With drift-resisting Hall effect thumbsticks, full gyro support, superb build quality and an included charging dock, this wireless Nintendo Switch controller (also compatible with PC and mobile) easily tops our list of the best Switch controllers that you can buy today.
White: Amazon - $59.99 (limited stock)
UK price: Amazon - £43
The 8BitDo Ultimate sits at the top of our best Nintendo Switch controllers guide. We feel it provides a more comfortable and more complete gaming experience than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and is available at a similar price point. The Ultimate features Hall effect thumbsticks, seriously great build quality and a dedicated charging dock - all making for a very long lasting controller. In fact, the only thing it can't match Nintendo's own gamepad on is battery life - coming in at around 20 hours as opposed to the Pro Controller's 40-plus.
