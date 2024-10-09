Our favorite gaming TV for PS5 has dropped to a lowest ever price at Amazon - just in time for the PS5 Pro

With the PS5 Pro just around the corner, Sony's new console and its promise to erase the need to choose between fidelity or performance modes is a prime candidate for teaming with a top-tier gaming TV.

And thanks to the Prime Day gaming TV deals that are ongoing as part of the sales event today, you can do just that with a record-low price on two TVs that I would choose personally for the PS5 Pro.

First, our top pick for PS5, the Sony A80L OLED TV, can be had in its 65-inch form for £1,799 at Amazon right now (was £2,499). This is a record-low price and means the TV has never offered better value for UK shoppers. However, a second option is Sony's A95L QD-OLED TV. This is also from last year, yes, but remains the latest from Sony's QD-OLED line. The 55-inch model is down to a record-low-equaling price of £1,999 at Amazon (was £2,299).

As far as Amazon Prime Day deals on premium TVs go, these are absolute bangers and worthy of your consideration, even with Black Friday coming next month.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Prime Day PS5 TV deals in your region.

Today's best UK PS5 deal

Sony A80L 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,499 now £1,799 at Amazon

A record-low price on our favorite OLED TV for PS5 is not one to pass up on. The beastly 65-inch screen will draw you into games like never before, while you're also getting a host of gaming - and PS5-focused - features. US price: was $2,199.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy (lowest-ever price)

Sony A95L 55-inch QD-OLED 4K TV: was £2,299 now £1,999 at Amazon

I've had my eye on this TV - and Sony's QD-OLED line - since the A95K came out; they just ooze high-quality-ness in every capacity. If you fancy dipping your toes into the QD-OLED tech, then this lowest-ever price on the A95L is a great way to do so. US price: $2,698 at Amazon

The Sony A80L sits in the upper echelons of our best gaming TV list due to its 'Perfect for PS5' features, and its glorious OLED panel that provides deep blacks and rich, accurate colors that make it perfect for immersive and atmospheric gaming and movies.

The Sony A95L is the last addition to the brand's QD-OLED lineup and sports a whole host of gaming features for PS5, as well as a world-beating screen and display. As well as having HDMI 2.1 ports and class-leading image quality and detail, the A95L will also automatically detect your PS5 and pick the best settings for gaming on PlayStation 5 so you can get straight into the action instead of tinkering with menus.

With PS5 Pro pre-orders continuing to be open and tempting for many, these TV deals are perfectly positioned for you to embrace a major gaming setup upgrade.

Today's best PS5 Sony TV deals

