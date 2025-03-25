I’ve combed Amazon UK to find the best SSD deals for Spring Deal Days: Here are 9 I'd buy

Deals
By published

Amazon has slashed the price of portable and internal SSDs for March's Spring Deal days

SSDs
(Image credit: Future)

Solid State Drives (SSDs) are essential components of a modern techie life.

They help move around bits and bytes of data safely, securely and fast at a reasonable price.

I'm passionate about SSDs and have owned and tested dozens of them over the past 10 years, both internal and portable models.

Here are some of the best ones I could find on Amazon for this Spring Deal Days.

1. Samsung 990 EVO Plus (£109.33 - 2TB)

Meet the 990 EVO Plus, Samsung’s most popular SSD on Amazon this Spring Deal Days. This is a PCIe 4.0 drive that offers read/write speeds of up to 7.25GBps/6.3GBps. Save almost 40% off its retail price at just over £109 and enjoy Samsung’s free Magician software app which helps you update your drive and adjust performance.

2. Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (£119.98 - 2TB)

This external SSD one of the cheapest branded portable SSDs you can find at less than £60 per TB. It’s a USB 3.2 Gen 2 model which translates into read/write speeds of about 1GBps. It has a five year warranty and is IP65-rated which, according to Sandisk means that ‘this tough drive can take a beating’.

3. WD_Black SN850X (£219.99 - 4TB)

Focussed on gamers but equally at ease with professional workloads, the SN850X is currently sold for £219.99 at Amazon, a 12% discount and its cheapest price since Black Friday 2024. This Gen4 SSD reaches up to 7.3GBps/6.6GBps in read/write speeds and has a 5-year warranty. Like the Crucial P3 plus, it is bundled with a free copy of Acronis True Image.

4. Kingston NV3 (£43.98 - 1TB, £90.60 - 2TB, £209.99 - 4TB)

The NV3 from Kingston is the best selling SSD (and internal storage) at Amazon.com right now. It’s notable that this product has fewer returns compared to its rivals. It is cheaper than the average SATA SSD as well despite being a PCIe Gen4 model with speeds of up to 6GBps/5GBps in read/write, about 10x faster than SATA models.

5. Crucial P3 Plus (£179.99 - 4TB)

If you are after a large capacity PCIe Gen 4 SSD, then you can’t go wrong with the Crucial P3 Plus, a 4TB drive with a cost per TB of less than £45. Crucial alsto bundled a free Acronis True Image HD software to help you move your operating system to this SSD. A 3-year warranty will give you some peace of mind.

6. Crucial X10 Pro (£229.99 - 4TB)

The X10 Pro delivers some spectacular performance with a very good price tag: 4TB with read/write speeds of 2.1GBps/2GBps respectively. Note that you need to have a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port to get these speeds. Enjoy a 23% saving with Spring deal prices of only £229.99. This Crucial portable SSD has a 5-year warranty for peace of mind as well as an IP55-rating.

7. Samsung T7 portable SSD (£123.99 - 2TB)

The award winning Samsung T7 external SSD is now on sale with a 37% saving at just under £123.99 for its 2TB model, for this Amazon Spring Deal Days. This tiny SSD (it’s only 85 x 57 x 8mm) uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 to reach read/write speeds of 1.05GBps/1GBps respectively. I can only find one faults to the T7: its inferior 3-yer warranty.

8. Lexar NQ100 (£38.20 - 960GB)

Save up to 45% on this Lexar NQ100 960GB SSD at just over £38 (or just under £40 per TB). Like the BX500, it is a SATA 2.5-inch SSD designed to replace a traditional laptop hard drive. You can also use it as an external SSD as well with the right SATA cable. You will need to be a Prime member to get this price.

9. Corsair MP700 Pro (£194.72 - 2TB)

There are few PCIe 5.0 SSD on sale in the UK and the Corsair MP700 Pro is the cheapest one that can reach 12.4GBps, near to its theoretical limit. At just under £195 for 2TB, it still carries a premium and uses 3D TLC NAND rather than cheaper QLC one. Bear in mind that you will only get optimal performance if you use compatible Intel/AMD motherboards.

Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

