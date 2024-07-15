If I were looking for PS5 4K monitor deals this Prime Day week, these five would be near the top of the list

Prime Day is a brilliant time to upgrade your gaming setups and one of the best, most tangible ways you can do that is by changing the way you see your games.

And that's where these gaming monitor deals that are perfect for PS5, Xbox, or PC come in. While monitors can demand sizeable investments, we've spotted some excellent price cuts and even some lowest-ever prices on top models up and down the price spectrum.

For example, one of our favorite curved gaming screens, the Gigabyte M32UC has returned to its lowest-ever price - dropping to $499.99 at Amazon (was $629.99), which is exceptional value for a quality screen that draws you into your games further with its immersive curvature.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, our favorite deal right now is probably the most premium one and happens to be away from Amazon. There's a big chunk off of a glorious screen's price: you can save a whopping $200 off the Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED monitor, with its price dropping to $999.99 at Dell (was $1,199.99).

We've also picked out offerings from LG, Acer, and AOc below, and these represent some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals - you can read more on each below.

Today's best PS5 and Xbox 4K monitor deals

GIGABYTE M32UC 32-inch 4K curved monitor: was $629.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

This is a relatively new record-low price for the brilliant M32UC monitor. Offering a 32-inch 4K VA panel, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1500R curvature, it's got all the makings of an immersion-enhancing PS5 or XSX monitor. UK price: Amazon - £499

Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Dell

It might not be at Amazon, but this is perhaps the best PS5 monitor deal of the year so far. A seriously chunky $200 off of Alienware's premium 4K QD-OLED monitor makes the premium screen more affordable and brings it down to its lowest-ever price. All the gaming monitor you'll likely need for PS5, Xbox, or PC. UK price: Dell - £910 (Also the lowest-ever)

Acer Predator XB283K: was $539.99 now $414.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smaller 4K monitor and want to keep it flat, then the Acer Predator XB283K going for just 15 bucks off its lowest-ever price could well be for you. There's a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, as well as two HDMI 2.1 ports and one Display Port 1.4 too. UK price: Amazon - £692.48

LG 32GQ7550-B 4K 32-inch curved gaming monitor: was $699.99 now $431.99 at Amazon

LG are makers of superb gaming screens, be it TVs or monitors, and this 32-inch VA panel might be one of the brand's best. You've got all the specs to make the most of PC and console gaming, while you'll also get HDR10 and a bunch of adjustability options too which is a bonus. Oh, it's also at a brand-new price as of today so there's never been a better time to pick it up - literally!

AOC U27G3X 4K 27-inch monitor: was $499.99 now $422.99 at Amazon

AOC's offering is a fine IPS panel that crams in a whole host of gaming features perfect for console or PC - and it too is now down to a lowest-ever price as of today. UK price: Amazon - £398.99

We're huge fans of the advancements in tech and value that the best monitors for PS5 and the best monitors for Xbox Series X have made and offered in recent years, and these are just some fine examples in a fulsome market.

