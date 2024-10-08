I review games for a living - here are the Amazon Prime Day video game deals I'd buy right now

Amazon Prime Day is always a brilliant time to buy games and this year is no exception. With savings on a wide range of titles for ever major platform, this is your chance to stock up on hours of entertainment for less.

Some of the best deals include the PS5 edition of EA Sports College Football 25 which is just £42.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. Those after a Nintendo Switch game shouldn't miss an early saving on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which is only $54.75 (was $59.99) at Amazon right now. Anyone craving their next Xbox adventure should consider Starfield, on sale now for just $39.50 (was $69.99).



Of course, these aren't the only deals this Amazon Prime Day. You can read on for some of my personal picks plus UK pricing details.

Many of these games are currently available at new lowest-ever prices, so it could be well worth acting quickly while these offers are still available.

If you're not in the US or UK you can scroll down for more video game Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best video game deals

Amazon Prime Day video game deals: PlayStation

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69.99 now $42.99 at Amazon

This College Football sim almost needs no introduction and has been flying off the shelves since it released earlier this year. This Prime Big Deal lets you pick it up at a new lowest-ever price, which is a fantastic deal. UK price: was £79.99 now £44.38 at Amazon

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1: was $39.99 now $18.98 at Amazon

Here's another almost unbeatable deal. You can secure Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, which contains seven whole games, for a new lowest-ever price. It's worth getting at this price for the sublime Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 alone. UK price: £56.46 at Amazon

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is the first major discount for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and a new lowest-ever price. This sprawling RPG delivers hundreds of hours of content and a massive world to explore, making it well worth your while. For those in the US, this Exclusive Amazon Edition has a free DualSense controller skin thrown in. UK price: £57.99 at Amazon

Dragon's Dogma 2: was $69.99 now $49.94 at Amazon

Here's another mega RPG at a huge discount. This is the lowest price that we have ever seen for Dragon's Dogma 2 on PS5 at Amazon, making this mammoth fantasy adventure more affordable than ever. UK price: was £64.99 now £33.99 at Amazon

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition: was $69.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

A new lowest-ever price for the stunning open-world Avatar game and a great Amazon Prime Day bargain. This limited edition release is exclusive to the online retailer and contains the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack DLC. UK price: was £34.99 now £29.73 at Amazon

Madden NFL 25: was $69.99 now $42.99 at Amazon

The latest Madden NFL game is also discounted to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon. With a refresh Franchise experience and plethora of online modes, it's a great fit for both solo and multiplayer play. UK price: was £69.99 now £45.99 at Amazon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown should be on your radar if you're a fan of old-school side-scrolling adventures. It's got puzzles, combat, and unique time-based abilities to master. This $30 discount takes it down to a new lowest-ever price too. UK price: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom: was $59.99 now $54.75 at Amazon

Considering the fact that the game only came out last month, we weren't expecting to see any discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom this Amazon Prime Day. With $5, this is one of the cheapest ways to get the latest Zelda game now. UK price: £39.99 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $57.95 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest price that we have ever seen for Tears of the Kingdom, but still an excellent discount that saves you more than $12 on this must-have game. UK price: £44.99 at Amazon

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $52.45 at Amazon

If you would rather go for some of the latest Mario platforming action, then don't miss this $7.54 discount on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The award-winning game is a must-have for Nintendo Switch players and while this isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen it's still a good deal. UK price: £51.91 at Amazon

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1: was $39.99 now $18.98 at Amazon

Another lowest-ever price for the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, this time on Nintendo Switch. This is a fantastic way to experience a huge chunk of the pioneering stealth franchise and contains some of the very best games of all time. UK price: was £54.99 now £31.50 at Amazon

Lego 2K Drive: was $19.99 now $14.89 at Amazon

Lego 2K Drive is a brilliant pick if you're after a light-hearted racing game that's perfect for both adults and kids. This Prime Big Deal is a new lowest-ever price for the Nintendo Switch release, which is pretty unbeatable value. UK price: was £22.62 now £18.69 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day video game deals: Xbox

Starfield: was $69.99 now $39.50 at Amazon

Not quite a new lowest-ever price, but an absolutely stellar saving on one of the biggest Xbox console exclusive games. This space-faring open-world adventure is a real showcase of what your console can do. UK price: was £69.99 now £39.50 at Amazon

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69.99 now $42.99 at Amazon

Xbox players can also get in on the EA Sports College Football 25 action and pick up the game at a great discount. This is just cents off its lowest-ever price, so you're getting a brilliant deal here.

Madden NFL 25: was $69.99 now $42.99 at Amazon

The discounts are also strong on the Xbox edition of Madden NFL 25, which is on sale here at a $27 discount. It's a new lowest-ever price at Amazon for the game. UK price: was £69.99 now £41.99 at Amazon

WWE 2K24: was $29.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

WWE lovers shouldn't miss out on the opportunity to grab the latest WWE game, WWE 2K24, at a new lowest-ever price. This is one of the best games in the series so far and an absolute must-have for those into the world of sports entertainment. UK price: £30.77 at Amazon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is currently on sale at its lowest-ever Amazon price on Xbox. It's an absolute treat for fans of the series, plus anyone keen on a good old-fashioned side scrolling adventure game. UK price: was £44.99 now £22.89 at Amazon

Just Dance 2024 Edition - Amazon Exclusive Bundle: was $17.59 now $4.99 at Amazon

This is a downright ridiculously cheap price for a Just Dance game and it's impossible to argue with the value here. If you're keen to pick something up for under $5 this Amazon Prime Day, then here is your chance. The Amazon Exclusive Bundle here contains some bonus in-game items too. UK price: was £59.98 now £28.99 at Amazon

I play video games almost every day, not only as part of my professional work but also just as a fun way to unwind in the evening. I'm confident that all of the titles featured here will delivery a fantastic experience for the price.

For even more video game recommendations, definitely take a look at some of our dedicated guides. We have picks for the best Xbox Series X games, best PS5 games, best Nintendo Switch games and even some more specialist guides like the best horror games and best RPGs.

