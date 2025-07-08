HP is a home office giant - and here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals I've found so far
Amazon Prime Day is here, and from July 8 - July 11, you're likely to see some fantastic savings on all types of tech - as a home office expert, I've been keeping an eye on the best deals, and HP has put some fantastic laptops, printers, and keyboard sets up for sale.
At the top of the list for me is the HP 14" Laptop Intel Core i5, for just £320 a saving of £230. This laptop is thin and lightweight, and at almost 45% off, you can't go wrong.
We've spent the hundreds of hours testing all sorts of tech, and have compiled lists of the best laptops, best printers, and the best keyboards - so check out those recommendations if you need some inspiration.
For Amazon Prime Day, we've done round-ups of the best printer deals so you can make sure you're getting the best deal, as well as the best laptops deals, which we will keep updating throughout the week.
Best UK HP laptop deals on Amazon
Save £200 This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. This laptop is powerful and lightweight, with a 14" screen and a 8 hour average battery life - although that's not the top end of the battery life we've seen on offer, so if that's a priority for you, perhaps check out one of the others below. Usefully, with Windows 11 you won't have to worry about the faff of Windows 10 end of life updates.
Save £110 If you like the smoothness of the Chrome OS, then this HP Chromebook is a fantastic deal with 44% off - you're unlikely to see a better deal on this laptop. The Chromebook has a 12 hour average battery life - which is one of the strongest performers - combined with the 3.4 GHz processor speed, this laptop is definitely one to take a look at.
Save £230 This is one one of thinnest laptops we've seen on sale so far this prime day, but it still comes with 3 USB ports 2 speakers and Core i5 10 processors for a powerful machine. It's a highly rated laptop, so take a look if you want to take advantage of the almost 45% sale, now's the time!
Save £160 This laptop is definitely on the larger side, sitting at 17", although this does naturally mean its a little on the heavier side at just over 2kg, and it has a lower average battery life of just under 8 hours. This laptop comes with 12 months of Microsoft personal 365 - with Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more - as well as Windows 11, so no need to deal with Windows 10 end-of-life.
Best UK HP printer deals on Amazon
Save £145 This is an over 50% saving on the HP OfficeJet Pro, which rivals even the best Amazon Prime Day printer deals of 2025. This printer can copy up to 22 pages per minute, and has a maximum sheet input of 250 - with glossy photo paper and Bluetooth to keep your whole office connected.
Save £25 Although it's not the biggest saving we've seen, this HP DeskJet 2820e home office printer is still a great deal. It's a fairly lightweight machine at just under 3.5kg, and has a maximum capacity of 50 sheets - so perfect for home use. It also comes with 3 months of instant ink for free with HP+, so it's worth taking a look at.
Save £200 The LaserJet is a high-powered printer with two-sided colour printing at up to 25 pages per minute to streamline your workplace efficiency. This is more lightweight than the average workplace printer, at just 8kg - and comes with embedded security protocols to keep your business safe.
Save £45 This isn't the most highly powered printer we've seen, but for an office printer, this is a great deal. At 15 pages per minute, and iOS and Android compatibility, as well as 6 months of free instant ink, your home office (and wallet!) might thank you for this one.
HP Accessories deals
Save £14 If you're in the market for a new keyboard and mouse, this could definitely be one to check out. With batteries included and up to 16 month battery life, the set is lightweight at just over 500g, so is pretty portable if you want an office experience on the go.
Save £17 This full size mouse is Bluetooth and wireless, with two switchable connectivity options, and designed for ambidextrous use and comfort. This is compatible with Windows, ChromeOS, and macOS - so if you need a new mouse, check this out!
Save £27 Even with the savings, this is still one of the most pricey mice out there, but if you're using a mouse all day at work, it could be a good investment. This is portable, rechargeable, and has high sensitivity (4000 dpi), with 6 programmable buttons to maximise productivity.
