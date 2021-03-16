VPN.Express review

It didn't take long before we discovered that none of the VPN.Express servers work any more. The provider appears to be totally inactive, as confirmed by mutliple user complaints online.

VPN.Express is billed as a VPN provider dedicated to bolstering online privacy and shielding against the surveillance activities of government agencies, internet service providers (ISPs) and cybercriminals.

However, despite the fact VPN.Express is still processing payments, the service appears to be totally inactive, as confirmed by complaints from many other users.

Price

The company has three payment plans you can choose from. The cheapest is its one-year plan, costing $4.99/month (charged $59.88 yearly).

All the plans are supposedly covered by a no-questions-asked 7-day money-back guarantee, which users should be able to use as a free trial.

VPN.Express states that its service can be set up and used on an unlimited number of devices at the same time.

It accepts payment via PayPal, PaymentWall (iDeal, WebMoney, Sofort, Alipay), as well as a long list of cryptocurrencies, for an additional level of privacy.

Alternatives

VPN.Express doesn’t seem function any more, so we strongly suggest you look to alternatives such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, or CyberGhost.

These platforms all deliver excellent speeds, superior privacy, the capability to unblock popular streaming platforms and other great perks.

About the company

The company running this VPN service is called VPN.Express, Inc., and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA.

It claims to offer access to 64 servers in 28 countries, including Thailand, South Africa, Israel, Poland, India, New Zealand, Isle of Man, Turkey, Morocco, and elsewhere. That said, we found contradictory information in different areas of the website.

Privacy and encryption

VPN.Express claims to use 256-bit encryption for the L2TP/IPSec protocol, 2048-bit SSL for OpenVPN, and MPPE-128 for PPTP. It also states that it supports P2P through its secured tunnels and manages its own hardware.

The provider’s no-logging assurances are explained in its Privacy Policy, which states that “any logs by our clients using our service or software will not be censored or monitored”, adding that it doesn’t “collect or store users [sic] activity, browsing history, traffic, content, IP address, or any other sensitive information”.

This all sounds convincing, but we would be happier if an independent third party had verified these claims.

Support

VPN.Express only has apps for Windows and Android, but can be installed on other platforms manually or with the help of third-party software like Tunnelblick. Unfortunately, the Android app didn’t accept our credentials and the Windows app failed to connect to a single server.

Other supported platforms include Mac, Linux, iOS, ChromeOS, and routers. The provider’s HTTP proxy can be enabled on Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Opera.

The FAQ section contains answers to the most commonly asked questions, but also software download links, setup guides, and contact options. You can also find some useful information in the provider’s blog. However, this is all still very minimal when compared to a lot of its competitors.

If you need more direct assistance, there’s a telephone number you could try calling, as well as a contact form and email address. Assistance is also supposedly available via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram but the last posts are from two years ago.

Speed and experience

Installing the apps was easy enough but that’s where the positives end and problems begin. The Android app wouldn’t accept our credentials and the Windows app failed to connect to a single VPN server location - and we tried them all.

Thus, it was impossible to test any potential speeds and we highly doubt this VPN is even still active.

Verdict

Not much can be said about VPN.Express other than it simply doesn’t work. We assume this used to be a decent VPN platform, since there are apps for Windows and Android and the website looks nicely put together, but all this could equally well be a ruse.

None of the servers worked for us in the Windows app and we couldn’t even sign in with our credentials on Android. There was also no response from customer support, which makes us think the project has been abandoned altogether.

If you're looking for a VPN service, direct your attention to better established and feature rich platforms that will provide you with everything you need from a VPN.