PC Next Day Zoostorm 4-320 Advanced Premium

We didn't expect this PC to come with many extras - £799 just isn't enough for that - yet somehow the Zoostorm 4-3420 Advanced Premium Family PC managed to provide them anyway.

Welcome extras

So we opened the box and out came a small, all-in-one printer (the Lexmark X1270), and a Web cam and headset - a welcome surprise.

The PC itself didn't disappoint, either. It's a stylishly minimalist silver-black affair that's perfect if you want your PC to look great, but find the flashing lights of gaming PCs to be a little garish.

This would look great anywhere from the bedroom to the boardroom, and what's inside the case is almost as impressive.

Very quiet

The big pile of extras means that something must have been trimmed from this system's specification, right? Wrong. Not only does it match the competition in most areas (Core 2 Duo E6750 CPU, 2GB RAM, 320GB hard drive, decent 22-inch display), it actually manages to exceed them by including an excellent 256MB Inno 3D 8600 GTS graphics card. This is great for games, returning a 3DMark 2006 score of 5,450.

Powerful graphics usually means noisy fans because these cards generate so much heat, but that isn't the case here, either. In fact this was considerably quiet, which is good news if it's destined for the living room.

A relatively disappointing 5,523MB/s memory bandwidth makes a dent in its overall performance, but it's still a more than capable performer, and with the bundled accessories this makes a sensible family choice.