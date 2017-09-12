Mailbird Lite review

An excellent free email client for Windows, with exceptional support for social media tools and applications. If you only use one email account, it could be exactly what you need.

A desktop email client makes it easy to manage your messages without firing up a web browser logging in each time you want to check your inbox. The right client will also let you keep searchable offline backups of your messages, and help you manage your calendars and tasks as well. Mailbird Lite does just that, allowing you to manage your contacts and communications effortlessly.

Mailbird Lite Download here: Mailbird Lite Developer: Mailbird Operating system: Windows Version: 2

With Mailbird Lite, you can manage Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook and iCloud accounts, as well as all other IMAP and POP3-enabled services. It can connect to Facebook to add profile photos to your contacts, making it easier to track conversations at a glance, and there’s optional integration for WhatsApp, Google Calendar, Asana and Slack. Exploring the Apps menu provides a raft of other options too, including Twitter, Trello and many more.

User experience

Mailbird Lite is extremely easy to set up. If you use one of the big email providers (including Google, Yahoo and Microsoft), just enter your email address and Mailbird Free will handle the rest, detecting the server settings and requesting your password accordingly. Alternatively, you can import your details directly from another email client, saving time and hassle.

Once you’re in, all your mailboxes are presented in a convenient list that’s simple to search and navigate. Contacts and calendars are also available at a click, and you can merge contacts if one person has more than one email address – a very convenient feature that helps avoid duplication or confusion.

The only real downfall of Mailbird Lite is the fact that it only supports a maximum of three email accounts, but if that’s not a problem for you, this is one of the finest free email clients around.

The competition