LG Gram 16 (2022) review

LG Gram 16 (2022) is easily one of the best business laptops in the market currently. It is incredibly lightweight and comes with fantastic battery life. It is unparalleled in terms of portability compared to its rivals, such as Apple Macbook Air M1.

The LG Gram 16 2022 is the latest iteration of the 16-inch variant of LG's acclaimed Gram series of laptops. It builds on last year's model with an updated processor and marginal improvements on hardware. The processor has been updated to Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i7 processor, while it comes out of the box with Windows 11 Home.

It comes at a premium price tag and competes head-to-head against Apple's MacBook Air M1 in India. But the trump card of LG Gram 16 is its lightness. It is lighter than a 13.3-inch MacBook Air while packing a bigger 16-inch display.

It also comes with one of the best battery performances in the segment, and its excellent performance makes it a great purchase as a business laptop.

Pricing and availability

LG Gram 16 2022 is available on Amazon, and it is currently selling for Rs. 1,06,999. It is also available on all major electronics retailers all over the country.

Design and Build

Arguably the best feature of the laptop is its lightness. It is unbelievably light for a 16-inch laptop. It is the first thing you'll notice when you pick the device up.

The 1.2Kg weight of a 16-inch laptop is a remarkable achievement. Almost this laptop is defying gravity, and it might seem unreal the first time you pick it up.

It is worth noting that there isn't a competitor for this laptop in India with a comparable lightweight build. All the 17-inch competitors are almost double the weight of this laptop.

The lightweight nature of this laptop makes it portable, and if you want to go even more portable, you need to get the 14-inch version of this laptop, which comes with even less weight than this one.

The lightweight design of this laptop doesn't take away its durability. It has a full metal body, making it feel more durable than laptops with plastic bodies. It is well built, and you can feel the quality when you open and close the laptop's lid. LG has gone to great lengths to make a laptop this light to adhere to the strict MIL-STD-810g military standards.

Display, Keyboard and Speakers

The laptop's display comes at 2560 x 1600 resolution and is a 16-inch display. The display size makes it tough to beat in terms of productivity. The big size combined with the high resolution gives you more than enough space to play around. Bezels are almost the same on all three sides and are thin enough. The top bezel fits a full HD webcam with IR capabilities and a dual mic.

The LCD is of high quality and one of the best you would find in the price segment. It is a 16:10 panel and not the normal 16:9 one, which adds to the productivity side. It has an anti-glare coating, and the laptop supports various software gimmicks like attention seeking, privacy protection and motion sensing.

The keyboard on this laptop is an absolute joy to type on, as it comes with longer strokes than most other lightweight laptops. The keyboard is also backlit and has a dedicated numeric keypad. The trackpad is bigger than most Windows laptops, and it is accurate.

Speakers of this device are where LG could've improved. It comes with dual down-firing speakers, while it isn't terrible like budget laptops, it isn't great like the ones from the Macbooks.

Performance

This is the second generation of the LG Gram 16 laptop, and it comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It is paired with 16GB dual channel LPDDR5 RAM and has 512GB SSD storage. It does not come with a dedicated GPU but the inbuilt Irix Xe graphics.

The performance of this laptop is top-notch, and in the time I had with it, it did not lag or show any glitches. It handled every task I threw at it with ease. And it performed effortlessly on a normal workload, given that my work usually comes with juggling tons of tabs in Edge and some photo editing.

Battery life

LG Gram 16 comes with excellent battery life. It consistently lasted me one work day, not requiring frequent charges. When it needed charging, its 65W USB PD charger managed to charge it up in almost an hour and a half.

Software

LG's flavour of Windows 11 comes with a lot of bloatware. It came with McAfee Live safe Anti-virus, Power director, PowerDVD 14, Power Media Player, PhotoDirector, Audio Director, etc. There were also shortcuts to different apps such as Prime Video, Spotify, TikTok, Facebook, etc.

It also comes with a host of LG software, such as Smart Assistant, Virtoo, and LG Glance. Smart Assistant lets you customise various aspects of the laptop, such as fan speed, AI noise cancelling for the mic, display temperature, reading mode, Keyboard lighting, battery settings, and more. These settings overlap with the default Windows features, such as Night Light. LG glance lets you configure attention sensing, privacy protection and motion sensing.

Other than that, it is just the usual Windows 11 experience. I did remove most of the bloatware before using the laptop, though.

Buy it if..

You want a lightweight laptop It doesn't get better than this if you’re looking for a lightweight laptop. It is the ultimate lightweight laptop, and the only thing that might beat this laptop would be the 17-inch version of LG Gram 2022.

You want a big screen The 16-inch 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio is immersive and provides a great portable experience. It puts the portable 13-inch and 14-inch laptops to shame.

You want a laptop with outstanding battery life LG Gram 16 2022 offers incredible battery life and will get you through most days without needing a charge.

