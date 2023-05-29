Cooler Master MM712 review: almost esports-ready

The Cooler Master MM712’s light weight, ambidextrous design, and speedy performance, make it an almost ideal gaming mouse. However, the dedicated DPI button is on the mouse’s underbelly and there’s no feasible way to create a Sniper button, making this a hard sell for the competitive gamers Cooler Master is marketing this to. Otherwise, this is a pretty great mouse, especially with its various types of connectivity.

Cooler Master MM712: Two-minute review

Whenever a product gets overhauled, it better be worth it. And, that’s certainly the case with the Cooler Master MM712. This update of the MM711 eschews the honeycomb design meant to minimize its weight for a more conventional, and frankly better, looking mouse. Add to that an upgraded sensor and multiple forms of connectivity, and there’s little reason to go back to this model’s predecessor (except if you find it on a deep sale).

However, we have a lot of choices beyond just what Cooler Master happens to offer, so you still have to consider how the MM712 compares to the competition. Depending on your needs, you might consider this the best gaming mouse for you. There are plenty of people that won’t, chief among them competitive gamers.

As we’ll talk about, the MM712 has some limitations that will hinder certain types of gaming where having quick access to DPI changes is a necessity. However, if you don’t need something like a Sniper button, and mostly play games like Death Stranding or Red Dead Redemption 2 like I do, then you’ll find little to fault. In fact, for my personal needs, I would rank it up there with the best wireless mice to use for both work and pleasure.

On the surface, the Cooler Master MM712 is somewhat basic and almost nondescript. Available in matte black and matte white, it has a symmetrical, ambidextrous design that may not stand out from the crowd but does make it perfectly usable for any lefties out there. The only bit of color, besides some gray accents on the white version, is an RGB outline on the palm rest in the shape of the Cooler Master logo.

While it’s not going to excite anyone the way something like the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro will, the MM712 is still a well-designed mouse. Most notably, Cooler Master has managed to make it just 58g (0.13 lbs) without using that love-it-or-hate-it honeycomb shell that most lightweight mice like the MM711 use. Additionally, some very effective PTFE feet for frictionless gliding means using it requires very little effort.

Possibly my favorite part of what the MM712 has to offer is its multiple forms of connectivity as it has wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth 5.1 connections available, making it easy to use with multiple sources. Additionally, if you need to use it in wired mode, the ultraweave cable is made so that you won’t feel it pull as you move your mouse around.

Where the mouse falls flat a little is in its button layout. The Cooler Master MM712 comes with the typical six buttons that you’ll find on the majority of standard gaming mice. However, the DPI button is not right behind the middle wheel as is normal. Instead, it’s underneath where you’ll find the dongle garage and power button. That means that you have to either remap one of your side buttons, losing them for other potential uses, or literally pick up the mouse every time you want to change the DPI.

But, at least it’s fast. While I can’t imagine anyone actually needing 19,000 DPI, the Cooler Master MM712 can reach those lofty heights thanks to its optical sensor. Yes, there are mice with even higher DPI on hand, but I found its DPI range far more than adequate, whether I was trying to take out counter-terrorists in CS:GO or secure a base in Battlefield 2042.

To keep with the speedy performance, the MM712 also uses optical switches for near-instantaneous responses. Though the company doesn’t mention its actuation or debounce specs, even a light pressure will result in a press, so you should have no issue spamming enemies in your favorite games.

With a polling rate of 1,000Hz, performance is not only fast but smooth. Though it’s true that you’ll find some mice with even higher polling rates, this is just like the DPI where that extra bit of performance is, in my opinion, beyond what we can perceive so won’t make much difference to any but the most perceptive gamer.

However, there is one specific issue that registers all that fantastic performance moot for any gamer that needs a Sniper button. While the mouse can be customized in quite a few ways through the Master Plus app – you can remap every button including the DPI button underneath to all sorts of mouse, keyboard, and macro functions – you can’t create a Sniper button. It’s just not available in the software. So, if you need that, you’ll have to create a workaround by creating a Macro or giving up the two side buttons so that you can switch between two DPI settings. Considering this mouse is marketed towards gamers, this is quite the omission and one that should be easily fixed through a firmware update. But as it currently stands, you’ll have to live without the Sniper function ability or look for a different mouse to use when playing competitive games.

At least, the battery life is good. In 2.4GHz Wireless mode, the MM712 can reach up to 80 hours before needing to recharge, while Bluetooth mode will give 180 hours. If you keep the RGB on, that will bring those numbers down a bit. That said, in a week of constant use, switching between both wireless modes, I had to only charge once.

Having that solid battery life is especially nice for my needs as I have a multi-computer setup where I constantly switch between a MacBook Pro and a gaming computer. And, I can do all that with just this one mouse. I don’t need to worry about the battery or the performance. I only really need to adjust when it comes to messing with the DPI or playing without a Sniper button. It also helps that this mouse is fairly cheap.

Cooler Master MM712: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99

$69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

At $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99, the Cooler Master MM712 is not quite budget-level. However, that’s still a pretty reasonable price for an incredibly lightweight mouse with superb gaming performance. When you take into account the multiple forms of connectivity, this model’s value far outweighs its cost.

For comparison, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro , which does come with some additional features and more impressive performance stats, goes for over double the price at $159 / £159 / AU$289. Why am I comparing a mid-range mouse with a flagship one? Because I was using the Basilisk V3 Pro before switching to the MM712, and the MM712 has mostly kept up.

Even looking at more mid-range options, the Cooler Master MM712 looks like quite the deal. The Roccat Kain 202 Aimo is a pretty solid wireless mouse with some great performance but doesn’t have Bluetooth and comes in at a higher $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$218.

Price: 5 / 5

Cooler Master MM712: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Interface: 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, Wired Ergonomics: Ambidextrous Buttons: 6 DPI: 19,000 Switches: Optical Weight: 2.04 oz (58 g) with battery

Should you buy the Cooler Master MM712?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value For a wireless gaming mouse, you’ll have a harder time spending less for the same amount of features and performance. 5 / 5 Design It’s lightweight, ambidextrous, and comes with three forms of connectivity. But, why does the DPI button have to be underneath? 4 / 5 Performance The performance is great, except for the fact that there’s no way to have a Sniper button on this mouse. 4 / 5 Avarage rating There are two big issues with this mouse that will mostly just affect competitive gamers. If you don’t need a Sniper button, the MM712 should be at the top of your to-be-considered list. 4.5 / 5

Buy it if...

You want speedy gaming performance

While there are some issues that will affect esports games, the Cooler Master MM712 really does have the goods to keep up in almost any gaming situation. If you don’t need a Sniper button, you’ll find this speedster easy to use no matter the genre of your favorite titles.

You need wireless connectivity

Without trying to push my own bias as I have multiple computers to switch between, the connectivity on here will let you easily switch between computers. Or, it will at least give you gamer-level performance without being tethered.

Don't buy it if...

You need a Sniper button

It’s beyond me why there’s no way to create a Sniper button. If you play competitive games like CS:GO, you should probably consider different options to get the most out of your gaming sessions.

You need a flagship mouse

While I’m pretty satisfied with the MM712, this isn’t the most premium option out there as evidenced not only by its price but minimal aesthetic. So, if you’re looking for something to show off or have all the features ever created for gaming mice, then you’ll want something like the aforementioned Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.

Cooler Master MM712: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Cooler Master MM712 Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Cooler Master MM311 Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99 $159 / £159 / AU$289 $39.99 / about £34 / AU$59 Interface: 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, Wired Hyperspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired 2.4GHz Wireless Ergonomics: Ambidextrous Right-handed Ambidextrous Buttons: 6 11 6 DPI: 19,000 30,000 10,000 Switches: Optical Optical Mechanical Weight: 2.04 oz (58 g) 3.95 oz (112 g) 2.71 oz (77 g) with battery

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro might be expensive, but it truly is about as feature-rich as you’ll find in a gaming mouse not packing 20 side buttons, including the ability to use wireless charging (at extra cost, however). It also has a DPI of 30KHz if you happen to have superhuman reflexes. Read our full Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review

Cooler Master MM311

If you don’t need the speediest performance out there, just something solid, then the Cooler Master MM311 is the way to go. For around forty dollars or quid, you’ll get a fairly light, ambidextrous mouse with 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. Read our full Cooler Master MM311 review

How I tested the Cooler Master MM712

Tested over a week

Tested with different and different kinds of games

All included features were explored

To test the Cooler Master MM712, I spent a week with it, playing all sorts of games from fast-paced titles like Battefield 2042 and CS:GO to adventure and open-world titles like Control and Far Cry 6.

While testing, I spent plenty of time checking the feel and responsiveness of the mouse, specifically the buttons and sensor. I used all the different forms of connectivity and played around with the app to see everything it could do.

Having spent the last few years reviewing tech gear for gaming and otherwise, I’ve gotten a feel for what to look for and how to put a piece of kit through its paces to see whether it’s worth the recommendation. And, I’ve spent even longer playing computer games so I have an understanding of what gamers look for to get the most out of their titles.

First reviewed May 2023