Amzchef ZM5003 Smoothie Countertop Blender review

An affordable blender, the Amzchef ZM5003 is a great option that will happily cope with most of your basic blending tasks. However, its blades aren’t as effective at handling frozen food, and its travel container keeps popping off the base. Nevertheless, it’s worth considering if you’re on a budget.

Amzchef ZM5003: One-minute review

The Amzchef ZM5003 blender sits at a price point where you won't find many options that can keep up with the best blenders. When it comes to blenders, even now, you have to spend more to get more – despite the fact that we're seeing an increasing number of impressive kitchen appliances that are surprisingly very affordable.

This may have a lot to do with the fact that when it comes to blending, the quality of the parts greatly affects a blender's overall performance. As such, it's more difficult to get the best value by opting for something cheap.

The Amzchef ZM5003 might be trying to change that. With its 1800W motor (2000W on the UK model), this blender has plenty of power on tap to meet your daily blending, blitzing and grinding needs. It's lightweight, too, which makes it much easier to handle. And, it delivers a bit more value by throwing a couple of extras into the package.

However, it doesn't quite resolve the main issue with many a cheap blender. The blades here, while capable, will still struggle where more robust blenders won't. So, while the Amzchef ZM5003 is a great option for budget-minded folks who need a new blender, it doesn't do enough to convince us to retire our current model.

Amzchef ZM5003 price and availability

How much does it cost? $109.99 / £149.99

$109.99 / £149.99 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US (slightly different version in the UK)

The Amzchef ZM5003 blender is an affordable model for those on a budget. Setting you back $109.99/£90, it's about $90/£110 cheaper than the Breville the Fresh & Furious, our top pick of the best blenders. Included in the Amzchef's price is a 20oz (600ml) travel bottle with its own blade cover and travel lid, plus a tamper.

This particular model isn't available in the UK. Instead, you get the Amzchef ‎NY-8088MJD blender, which has a slightly different control panel and doesn't come with a travel container included; otherwise, it's the same. It can be bought on Amazon for $182.59/£149.99 (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, this blender isn't available in Australia.

US Amazon customers, according to the Amzchef website, have permanent technical support and a 24-hour premium service.

Value: 4.5 / 5

Amzchef ZM5003 design

Touch buttons and an LED display

63oz (1800ml) tritan pitcher and a 20oz (600ml) travel bottle

Not a twist mount, just a centering pad

The Amzchef ZM5003 takes up space, but measuring about 7 inches (178mm) tall, 7 inches (178mm) wide, and 9 inches (228mm) deep, we wouldn’t call it massive, either. The black-on-gray base is relatively lightweight, at least next to our own blender, which makes it easier to put away and take back out if you're storing it in a cupboard.

The tritan pitcher, which has a 63oz (1800ml) capacity, is also lightweight. That may say something about its construction, but being BPA-free it certainly isn't toxic. We appreciate that it comes with a deep and wide spout, since this makes pouring out the contents a mess-free affair. And while its rubber lid with removable plug for adding ingredients doesn’t actually lock in position, it stays in place, which is what’s important.

Back to the base, which features a control panel with an LED display that presents the time and nine buttons. Four of those are presets (smoothies, ice crush, puree, blend), three are speed (low, medium, height), and one is for start/stop. There's a pulse button, too, but this one you have to hold down to keep it running for two minutes by default. Release it, and it will stop.

Unlike other blenders whose pitchers and cups twist and lock in place, the Amzchef only has a centering pad whose job is to ensure that its pitcher or its travel bottle are properly connected with the base. Since there’s nothing preventing the pitcher and travel bottle from popping out of place, there’s a chance you’ll interrupt the blending process if you accidentally knock against either.

Unfortunately, in the case of the lightweight 20oz (600ml) travel bottle, this was a frequent occurrence, with it often popping off as soon as the motor began running. Amzchef even states in its manual that you'll have to keep the bottle in place with your hand when you’re using the blender. It’s a good thing the motor comes with an auto shut-off function, which works effectively.

Also disappointing is the lack of suction cup feet. The Amzchef ZM5003 has rubber feet, and while those do a good job of preventing it from moving around on the countertop, feet with suctioning would have made it all the more stable and minimized vibrations, too.

Design: 3.5 / 5

Amzchef ZM5003 performance

Powerful 1800W motor

Blades aren’t as effective with frozen foods

Travel bottle pops off if you don’t apply pressure

The Amzchef ZM5003 blender is surprisingly powerful, despite its low price tag. Its 1800W motor certainly packs a lot of power. However, if you don’t already know, wattage isn’t the only thing that determines how well a blender performs. Other factors such as construction and parts have an impact as well.

We have our own powerful Ninja blender, which, despite its lower 1200 wattage, simply demolishes pretty much any item we throw into it, including frozen fruits and ice. So, naturally, we had high expectation for the Amzchef ZM5003 and its more powerful motor.

Sadly, it took it about 20 seconds to crush six ice cubes, and even then, there were still some small pieces of ice remaining. Testing the blender some more, we also made one of my usual smoothies, comprising a cup of frozen strawberries, a cup of frozen blueberries, one frozen banana, and a cup of oat milk.

It took the Amzchef ZM5003 much longer than our own blender to pulverize the strawberries and banana. Our Ninja blender barely requires assistance, but the Amzchef blender kept stopping after two to four seconds because its blades couldn't handle the items. We had to get in there seven times with a silicone spatula, as well as pour in a bit more oat milk, to help it along. It was frustrating.

The blender's two-minute smoothie preset is actually enough time to make such a drink. If only we didn’t have to keep intercepting it.

Making a smoothie with fewer frozen ingredients proved easier, however. When I attempted the same recipe with a fresh banana instead of a frozen one, the blender still required assistance – but not as much. Just be prepared for the noise; this isn’t the quietest blender we’ve tested.

The travel bottle, which comes with its own blade cover, would have been perfect for smoothies, especially when you’re short on time. However, it doesn’t stay put. It pops up every time we start the motor running, which then activates the blender’s auto shut-off function. When using this vessel, you’ll have to put pressure on it with a hand to keep it in place.

Finally, cleanup is annoying. Although having a removable blade cover can be tiresome, having a non-removable one is even more of a pain. The blades on the Amzchef ZM5003 sit pretty close to the bottom, which is great for blending small amounts of food.

However, this also means that bits of food become wedged between small crevices, making them more difficult to reach as a result of the non-removable blade. A cleaning brush is included, and it certainly helps to access those areas under and around the blade, but it also means cleaning the tritan pitcher takes a bit more time if you’re doing it manually.

The blender does have a one-click self-cleaning function so you can try that first to see if it does the trick. The pitcher is dishwasher-safe, too.

Performance: 3.5 / 5

Amzchef ZM5003 score card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attribute Notes Score Value This is one of the most affordable blenders we’ve used, and it comes with a travel bottle for smoothies on the go. 4.5 / 5 Design It’s relatively lightweight, which makes it easier to handle, especially when you’re putting it away or taking it out of a cupboard. However, there are some things that could have been executed better here. 3.5 / 5 Performance Its blades aren’t as effective with frozen ingredients, but anything else, it blends well without fuss. 3.5 / 5

Should I buy the Amzchef ZM5003?

Buy it if...

You're on a budget

The Amzchef ZM5003 is an affordable blender that’s great for making smoothies, soups, and more. It’s even better value with its included travel smoothie bottle.

You typically use fresh ingredients

Its blades aren’t the best we’ve come across, but if you use fresh – not frozen – ingredients, the blender is more than powerful enough. Plus, its large-capacity pitcher will ensure that you can make a lot in one go.

Don't buy it if...

You use a lot of frozen ingredients

Sadly, handling a pitcher-load of frozen ingredients in one go isn't the Amzchef ZM5003’s strong suit. In this scenario, we recommend blending one frozen ingredient at a time. Or, just opt for a model with better blades.

You want a more premium build

There are things we wish the Amzchef ZM5003 offered, such as a twist mount to make the pitcher more secure and a base with suction cup feet for more stable blending. We also wish it wasn’t so loud.

First reviewed January 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

