Working outdoors or in extreme conditions? This rugged dust and water-resistant external SSD has an aluminum alloy case to guarantee cool performance

An external solid state drive (SSD) is an essential tool for professionals who need to carry and transfer large amounts of data securely and dependably. Durability and longevity is particularly important for people who perform intensive tasks or work on the go.

ADATA has unveiled its new SD810 rugged external SSD. Smaller than a credit card, the drive is IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and MIL-STD shockproof. It is designed to withstand harsh outdoor environments, making it an ideal choice for photographers and video creators.

The SD810 supports the high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 transmission interface, offering impressive read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. Encased in an aluminum body, the SSD efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring stable performance during continuous operation.

Robust and durable

The drive is dustproof and can survive submersion in over 1 meter of water for up to 60 minutes. It also meets the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 impact resistance standard, ensuring it can withstand accidental drops from a height of 1.22 meters.

The SD810 uses a USB Type-C port, allowing it to be used with compatible Windows and macOS systems, Android devices and the latest iPhone 15 series.

The ADATA SD810 is now available for purchase globally in obsidian black and meteorite silver and comes in four storage capacities: 500GB, 1000GB, 2000GB, and 4000GB, with pricing from $54.99.

All units come with a three-year limited warranty.