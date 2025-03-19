Wix launches no-code tool to streamline business flows
Businesses can now create customized Wix experiences without coding expertise
- Wix Functions will make the online shopping experience more customized
- Sites will react in real-time to customer trends and business needs
- Launch comes shortly after a new Automations tool was launched
In a bid to keep up with emerging tech and boost customer acquisition and retention, website builder giant Wix has unveiled its new no-code interface, Wix Functions.
Businesses can use the no-code tool to create custom business flows and elements like dynamic pricing rules, checkout conditions and tailored loyalty rewards without needing any coding expertise.
Besides creating their own flows from scratch, users can also pick from a library of templates to help them get up and running.
Wix Functions
In an announcement, the company described how businesses may want to impose location-based fees for some customers and trigger discounts for returning buyers, which they can now do through Wix Functions with ease. “
The function then outputs the desired action, which the Wix app executes in real-time,” the announcement explains.
“Wix Functions gives businesses even more control over their operations, enabling them to customize more workflows, further automate processes and implement advanced business rules," said Tomas Petras Rupšys, Head of Wix Functions.
“The function’s output directly influences how the Wix app behaves in real-time, ensuring that businesses can seamlessly adapt their operations to meet unique needs, further empowering business owners to operate more efficiently and scale with ease,” Rupšys added.
To get the most out of Wix Functions, Wix suggests customers use it in conjunction with Wix Automations, a feature that was launched earlier this month and described as a tool to “support advanced business workflows” with a fully customizable automation engine.
Wix and Wix Studio for Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Restaurants, Wix Donations, Wix Forms and Wix Loyalty Program will all work with Functions, which is available for free, just like Wix Automations.
Also like Automations, the company is also charging for optional premium upgrades, unlocking unlimited actions and access to business solutions like checkout and payments.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
