Wix Studio users can now boost profits by selling templates on Wix Marketplace

Popular website builder platform Wix has announced an upgrade to its Studio platform offering, opening up potential new revenue streams to users.

Wix says Partners creating in Wix Studio can now sell their Studio templates directly within the Wix Marketplace.

In other words, besides offering their services, Wix Studio Partners can now also market and sell the templates they’ve created.

Empowering Partners

For the uninitiated, Wix Marketplace is a centralized hub where users can find professional help from agencies and freelancers for any stage of their business.

Wix Studio, on the other hand, is a web development platform designed specifically for agencies and freelancers who create websites for their clients. It offers a set of tools to streamline creativity, workflow, and collaboration, including an advanced responsive editor with functionalities like responsive AI and design libraries for consistent branding across projects.

“Expanding the Wix Marketplace to include template sales not only empowers our Partners to unlock additional revenue streams and strengthen their presence within the Wix community but also fosters a thriving ecosystem of creativity and innovation,” commented Michal Bignitz, VP of Partners at Wix. “It’s an exciting opportunity for Partners to collaborate with and benefit from other experts, as we've seen with beautifully crafted templates combining design and dev skills.”

This move, Bignitz concluded, brings the company closer to its goal of turning Wix Studio into a go-to place for experts in web design, development, user experience, marketing, SEO, and more. A move that will further secure Wix as one of the best website builder for agencies.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information on how to sell templates on the Wix Marketplace is expected to be revealed soon. We don’t know if Wix will be taking any commission, or how much.