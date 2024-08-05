Student looking to build a website? You could save 50% on Squarespace

Whether you are looking to present your student projects or launch a business idea, website builders are a great way to get your ideas online, even if you have no or little coding experience.

But the convenience of the best website builders doesn’t always come cheap. This is where Squarespace can help.

Our #3 rated best website builder offers students a generous discount when they sign up to use the platform. With 50% off, students can build and launch a website on Squarespace for less than $10 a month on the Personal plan.

Plus: Non-students and non-eligible students looking for a great discount can find a TechRadar exclusive 10% discount code along with other Squarespace deals on our Squarespace promo codes page.

The 50% Squarespace student discount only applies to new websites when an annual membership is purchased. It is available on all website builder plans including the Personal, Business, and Commerce billing plans. However, it does not apply to other products or plans such as Squarespace Domains and the Mobile Start plan.

Squarespace states that only full-time students with a verified Student Beans account can apply the discount to their subscription.

Squarespace coupon: Build your next website for as little as $14.40 per month [10% off]



With world-class designers creating templates for every use case, Squarespace can help make your idea stand out online. Get started with one of our best-in-class website templates and customize it to fit your needs. Use the exclusive Squarespace voucher code TRADAR10 to get that price on the cheapest package.

Is Squarespace good for students?

Yes. Squarespace is a fantastic website builder for students.

One of the world’s leading website builders, Squarespace is renowned for offering some of the most attractive website templates. It also comes with a host of features including excellent blogging and ecommerce tools - making it suitable for practically any type of website.

With advanced portfolio tools, Squarespace can be a great option for those looking to showcase their student projects online. For example, with Squarespace you can select from dedicated portfolio page layouts and seamlessly add new and manage existing projects, all from within the dashboard.

All users can also take advantage of Squarespace’s 14-day free, no-obligation trial - giving you an opportunity to test the platform's tools and features before investing.