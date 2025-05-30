Save with one of the best website builders – 10% off any Squarespace order
According to our best website builders guide, Squarespace is the best choice for bloggers and writers. That would be to pigeonhole this excellent tool.
I've found Squarespace to be excellent for creating all types of websites and an ideal solution for beginners and experts alike.
It's already one of the most affordable options around, but thanks to a new deal, you can get 10% off any Squarespace subscription. All you have to do is enter the code TRADAR10 at checkout. This makes it one of the best Squarespace coupon codes we've ever seen.
Today's best Squarespace deal
Get 10% off any Squarespace subscription
With outstanding AI tools and design-led templates, Squarespace is the go-to builder for creating websites that make an impact.
Take advantage of the deal by entering our exclusive Squarespace voucher code TRADAR10 when purchasing any paid subscription. You'll instantly benefit from 10% off.
Basic = £10.80/mo (was £12/mo)
Core = £15.30/mo (was £17/mo)
Plus = £26.10/mo (was £29/mo)
Advanced = £71.10/mo (was £79/mo)
Why we love Squarespace
Squarespace is intuitive and affordable, and the new addition of AI features makes the process of creating a website easier than ever. You'll still be able to manually fine-tune your website, but if you're not an expert, Blueprint AI is able to quickly translate your brand or business information into a fully bespoke website. You'll be saving time and money.
Over the years I've also benefitted immensely from the wide range of template designs and website-building tools that are available to use. You can use these as a starting point for creating a truly customized website or stick with the template for quick and effortless results.
If you're still not sure, have a read of our comprehensive Squarespace review to learn more about what it offers. You can also find out why we love it over at our best small business website builders and best AI website builders guides.
