How to pick a website builder for your agency: I asked 6 experts

Many of the best website builder platforms now offer dedicated tools for agencies and freelancers, helping them build, launch, and collaborate on website projects faster and more easily than ever before. So, it is little surprise that we are seeing a rise in website professionals switching to these platforms.

But with many dedicated agency plans costing $100+ a month, picking the wrong one can have a serious impact on your business.

I asked representatives from top agencies and some of the best website builders for agencies to tell us what you should look for when picking a website builder platform.

1. Duda

Itai Sadan Social Links Navigation CEO and Co-Founder at Duda Itai Sadan is the CEO and Co-Founder of Duda, a professional website builder for agencies and SaaS Platforms. Under Itai's leadership, Duda rapidly expanded its professional website builder product suite with an emphasis on empowering web professionals with cutting-edge tools to help them create beautiful conversion-driving websites at scale. To date, Duda hosts more than a million active websites that have been built by over 22,000 customers globally.

Agencies should look for a website builder that works the way they work, and that can scale with them as they grow.

The biggest mistake businesses make every day is adopting software that forces them to adapt their processes to fit the software’s opinion of how they should work, rather than how they actually work. Their website builder should include features designed around client management, team collaboration, and scalable design—the kinds of things they do every day.

Otherwise, agencies can find themselves stitching together multiple, generalist tools or facing a costly and disruptive migration. The right platform should align with your business from day one and grow alongside you, not hold you back.

2. Wix Studio

Michal Bignitz Social Links Navigation VP of Partners at Wix Michal Bignitz serves as the VP of Partners at Wix. Since joining Wix over nine years ago, Bignitz has headed Wix Product Management, Wix International Growth, responsible for the company’s growth in all non-US markets, the Wix App Market - Wix's distribution platform for web apps, as well as other strategic projects in Wix, among them Wix Blog and Wix Events. Prior to joining Wix, she worked as a software developer at several startups and leading companies including Microsoft. Bignitz is experienced in recruiting and managing large-scale teams and leading highly strategic products.

An agency should look for website builders that go beyond the basics.

Agencies face a unique challenge: they juggle fast-paced projects and different client needs, with constant pressure to deliver high-quality, scalable websites. That’s why, when it comes to choosing the right platform for agencies, the ability to deliver exceptional design at maximum efficiency is key.

An agency should look for website builders that go beyond the basics. The right platform offers robust multi-site management, seamless team collaboration, client management tools, advanced design capabilities and customization options. These solutions help agencies stand out not only by streamlining workflows for greater efficiency, but also enabling them to deliver sites unique to every client.

Today, AI also plays a critical role in this decision. Agencies must go for a platform that offers AI-powered design assistance, automated content generation, and intelligent SEO recommendations—which help scale creativity, production and personalization across multiple clients. Those, alongside other built-in tools, enable agencies to meet diverse client needs, adapt quickly to market shifts, and deliver sites that perform.

The best website builder isn’t defined by a single feature.

It’s the one that adapts to every agency’s needs, the creative process, the team’s requirements, and the clients’ expectations. For agencies, the right platform should support how they design, collaborate, and deliver. It should simplify workflows, boost creativity, and help them build powerful websites that drive real results.

3. Elementor

Gabriella Laster Social Links Navigation Product Marketing Director at Elementor As Product Marketing Director at Elementor, Gabriella Laster shapes the strategy behind the Website Builder and AI tools that empower millions of web creators worldwide. She brings more than ten years of experience marketing software products and a deep passion for technology that fuels real innovation and positive change.

The best website builder lets you move fast, scale confidently, and never compromise on creative freedom.

When evaluating website builders, professional web creators should focus on the long-term value it provides them with. The best website builder lets you move fast, scale confidently, and never compromise on creative freedom. That means having access to a website builder that allows for pixel-perfect precision, full theme building capabilities for complete consistency, and advanced design, marketing, and ecommerce features that let you adapt to any business need.

But speed of delivery and flexibility are only part of the equation.

Today’s clients expect websites that are not only beautiful, but also high-performing, discoverable, and accessible. That requires a website builder with built-in performance optimizations, lightweight code output, lazy loading, element caching, and other measures that reduce page weight and improve load times. It should also provide a strong SEO framework, giving you confidence that your work can rank and be found, while also meeting accessibility standards to ensure inclusivity.

Another aspect to consider is extensibility and the website builder’s ecosystem, that enables you to scale your websites without limitations.

Ultimately, the right website builder is one that on the one hand, empowers you to deliver sharper, faster, and with full control of your website and business, and on the other is committed to ongoing performance and innovation improvements.

4. Zip.ch

Sandro Pantarotto Social Links Navigation Digital Operations Manager at ZIP.ch Sandro Pantarotto is Digital Operations Manager at ZIP.ch, a Swiss based web agency. He manages the full lifecycle of web projects from planning to handover, with a focus on clear workflows, multilingual delivery, performance, and compliance. His role combines technical oversight with operational structure to ensure every project is delivered efficiently and maintained with confidence.

When agencies evaluate a website builder the priority should be how well it supports consistent delivery and client independence.

A strong option allows teams to create reusable layouts and components while giving clients a clear and secure way to update their own content.

Multilingual and multi site capability should be treated as a foundation rather than an extra because audiences are rarely limited to a single market.

Built in SEO tools, fast page performance, and transparent analytics are essential to track visibility without heavy external add ons. Integrations for bookings, ecommerce, and communication channels save valuable production time and reduce the risk of fragmented workflows.

At scale governance becomes critical, so agencies should insist on role based permissions, staging environments, version history, and reliable backups.

Accessibility standards and compliance with privacy rules are not optional but part of long term quality.

Finally, check that content can be exported, migrated, and connected through APIs so the agency keeps control of its work. The right choice makes production faster, quality more consistent, and client handover more secure.

5. Webflow

Adrian Rosenkranz Social Links Navigation CRO at Webflow Adrian Rosenkranz is the Chief Revenue Officer at Webflow, the leading AI-powered website experience platform for ambitious brands. He oversees Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Partnerships and Revenue Operations. Adrian is helping scale Webflow from a breakout product to a trusted platform used by some of the world’s most innovative brands. He has more than a decade of experience leading high-performing go-to-market teams at category-defining companies.

The right builder is the one that helps agencies stay ahead of their clients’ expectations.

Agencies today are building for an AI-enabled web. Clients expect more speed, more creativity, and more measurable impact, and agencies need the right tools to deliver. The website builder they choose has to keep pace. It should let teams design and launch without unnecessary bottlenecks, scale as client needs change, and make collaboration seamless.

The strongest platforms also create room to innovate. They help teams experiment, personalize, and stay relevant as AI reshapes search and discovery, while keeping the brand consistent.

At the end of the day, the right builder is the one that helps agencies stay ahead of their clients’ expectations.

6. TechRadar

Owain Williams Social Links Navigation B2B Editor at TechRadar Owain has spent over 7 years using, testing, researching, and writing about the best website builders on the market. During his time at TechRadar, Owain has attended, live blogged, and spoken at several top industry events. He has also interviewed key executives from top website builders including Wix, Squarespace, Webflow, and Hostinger. Before joining TechRadar, Owain spent the majority of his career working with and running his own marketing and website agencies.

It all comes down to flexibility.

Most website builders targeted non-technical SMBs and individual users in the past, offering them the simplicity they needed to get online quickly. It is only with the introduction of new, more technical tools that website builder have been able to target website professionals.

Of course, there is a balance to strike. Picking the best website builder for your agency requires a thorough understanding of your customers' needs.

Are they happy with a low cost, simple website that can be lightly tweaked? Or do they need a more bespoke option that can be developed over time as their business needs change and grow?

Here are some of the most important questions to ask when considering a website builder for your agency:



Design

What design tools does the website builder offer?

Does it provide an AI website builder?

How many templates does it provide, and what is the quality of those templates?

Can you access and edit the code to make those templates better fit your customers' needs?

Functionality

What business tools (ecommerce/booking etc) are included?

Does it offer an app market to help extend functionality?

What agency specific tools (white labelling/briefing tools/invoicing/collaboration tools etc) are included?

When it comes to tools, is the platform keeping pace with others in the industry (AI features etc)?

Price

How much will it actually cost to build, launch, manage, and grow a website for your clients?

Will your clients see those websites as good value for money?