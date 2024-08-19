How can AI website builders create additional revenue for digital agencies?

Staying profitable during an economic downturn can be an uphill climb — after all, it’s hard to maintain a margin with clients constantly asking you to “do more with less.”

As some businesses grapple with multiple layoffs and lost business, it’s only natural to consider additional revenue streams beyond the standard agency service routines. Luckily, the best AI website builders offer the perfect opportunity.

With algorithms doing much of the legwork, AI builders offer a great way to reduce production timelines without a significant decline in quality. This doesn’t mean you can’t offer customized services, but AI can automate repetitive tasks and even advance your starting point within the creative process.

If you’re wondering how best you can use AI website builders to generate creative new revenue streams for your digital agency, this article is for you. As someone who’s spent much of their career working for leading marketing and design agencies in the tech space, I have a list of ideas that I’ve seen implemented with success - I share these below.

How do AI website builders work?

Before we dive into the actual use cases, let’s take a moment to understand the technology.

Many of the best website builders now offer full AI website builders. These new tools utilize machine learning algorithms to automate and streamline the web development process. Users typically input key information about their website goals, target audience, and design preferences. Algorithms then analyze this data to generate a custom website template tailored to those specifications.

Now, AI builders are taking things a step further by using natural language processing to create draft web copy, suggest relevant images, and even custom HTML and CSS. `Whilst the speed advantage offered by these tools is significant, you don’t have to choose between efficiency and customization since most of these builders also feature the usual bevy of no-code tools for further tweaking.

So, how can AI website builders be used to generate new revenue streams for agencies? We explore this question below.

1. Offer rapid mockup services powered by AI

You can use AI website builders to offer rapid mockup services to your clients. AI-powered tools can generate website layouts, designs, and even content in a matter of minutes based on a few prompts. This allows you to quickly create mockups to show your clients and get feedback early in the design process.

Creating rapid mockups with AI can reduce the time you spend on initial design, reducing total costs. Tools like Mockitt and Framer use AI to quickly create website prototypes tailored to your client's industry and style preferences. You can charge for these rapid prototyping services as a standalone offering or as part of your web design packages.

2. Design entry-level websites for a lower price tag

AI website builders make it possible for you to profitably offer entry-level web design services at a lower price point. While custom web design can cost thousands of dollars, an AI-generated website can be launched for just a few hundred dollars.

For example, Wix AI lets you build a basic website for just $17 per month. This opens up web design to a wider market of small businesses and individuals who may not have the budget for a fully custom site. You can use AI builders to rapidly create simple websites, while still providing your design expertise and support to clients.

3. Develop templatized solutions to sell in bulk

Another opportunity for digital agencies is the development of website templates using AI builders and then selling them in bulk on marketplaces like ThemeForest or Creative Market. Templatized website "kits" are popular among small businesses looking for an affordable ready-made solution.

By using AI, you can quickly generate a variety of templates optimized for different industries and styles. You can then sell these templates at scale to a broad customer base. The most popular website templates on ThemeForest can earn over $1 million in total sales. AI allows you to efficiently develop templates and enter this lucrative market.

4. Offer management services using AI platforms

Many AI website builders include tools for ongoing site management, such as automatic content updates, SEO optimization, and performance tracking. You can use these platforms to provide site management services to your clients for a recurring fee.

For example, Duda 's website management tools automate tasks like site speed optimization, content updates, and even custom code creation. By leveraging these AI capabilities, you can efficiently manage a large number of client websites to provide added value. Recurring revenue from site management can provide you with a more consistent and predictable income stream.

5. Let your clients customize your designs with AI

Finally, you can offer customization services by providing your own AI-based design tools to your clients. Platforms like 10Web and Duda allow you to white-label their AI builders and offer them to your clients under your own brand.

This empowers your clients to make their own design tweaks and content updates using the AI tools, while still keeping your core design intact. You can charge your clients for access to these self-service AI design tools, creating another source of recurring revenue. According to a study by Harvard Business Review, 81% of customers want more self-service options from brands and agencies.

Other ways to use AI in your agency workflows

There are many other ways you can leverage AI tools to streamline your agency workflows and provide added value to your clients. Beyond website building, you can also assist with email marketing, PPC campaigns, chatbot development, SEO strategy, and much more. For example: