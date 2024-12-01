Stay connected to your gaming group for less thanks to this Black Friday VPN deal

The Black Friday weekend is slowly coming to a close – though there are still plenty of chances to bag a bargain with Cyber Monday fast approaching. If you’d prefer to shun the shopping season and spend time with your friends gaming it up, however, there’s one deal that might just tempt you.

NordVPN is our favorite VPN for gamers – it’s quick, has servers all over the world, and is nice and easy to use. It’s usually a budget-friendly option but the Black Friday VPN sales have whittled its price down to a measly $2.99 a month if you go with the 2-year plan.

Keep reading, and I’ll cover everything you need to know about how NordVPN, one of the best VPNs in the business, can keep you connected to your gaming friends over Black Friday and beyond.

Why NordVPN?

Right off the bat, it’s worth noting that NordVPN has more than earned its stellar reputation (and top spot in our overall rankings). It’s the ultimate all-rounder.

Black Friday bargains (Image credit: Nintendo / CRKD / SteelSeries / Future) The tech world is buzzing with deals and discounts – and we’ve rounded up the biggest and best of them in our Black Friday deals hub.

Whether you’re checking out what's new on international Netflix libraries, doing a spot of P2P file sharing, or just going about your usual social media crawl, it’s quick enough to keep the experience smooth and has the tools you need to prevent third-party surveillance.

Gamers get some extra perks, though, which is why NordVPN is also our #1 gaming VPN.

So, if you and your gaming buddies have plans to team up in Call of Duty, do a little decorating in Minecraft, or take one another on in a “friendly” Tekken 8 matchup, here are the features that make NordVPN such a stellar pick.

Servers : VPN servers are what make geo-spoofing possible – and NordVPN has coverage across 144 locations. Connect to a US server, for example, and the sites you visit will think you’re in the US, too. This is especially handy if you want to link up with friends on international servers, hunt for region-locked deals, or check out titles and DLC that just aren’t available in your country.

: VPN servers are what make geo-spoofing possible – and NordVPN has coverage across 144 locations. Connect to a US server, for example, and the sites you visit will think you’re in the US, too. This is especially handy if you want to link up with friends on international servers, hunt for region-locked deals, or check out titles and DLC that just aren’t available in your country. Speed : NordVPN is a certified speed demon, maxing out our in-house testing line at 950 Mbps. That’s way more than you need to reduce lag online and enjoy smooth HD streaming. Sadly, this does mean you won’t be able to blame your part in raid-wide wipes on high ping anymore.

: NordVPN is a certified speed demon, maxing out our in-house testing line at 950 Mbps. That’s way more than you need to reduce lag online and enjoy smooth HD streaming. Sadly, this does mean you won’t be able to blame your part in raid-wide wipes on high ping anymore. Meshnet : one of NordVPN’s standout features, Meshnet is free to use and makes it incredibly easy to set up a secure multiplayer LAN party – regardless of whether your friends live down the block or on the other side of the world. All it takes is creating your own private Meshnet network, inviting your honored guests to it, and then soundly beating them in the multiplayer games of your choice.

: one of NordVPN’s standout features, Meshnet is free to use and makes it incredibly easy to set up a secure multiplayer LAN party – regardless of whether your friends live down the block or on the other side of the world. All it takes is creating your own private Meshnet network, inviting your honored guests to it, and then soundly beating them in the multiplayer games of your choice. Simultaneous connections : currently, a NordVPN plan bags you 10 simultaneous connections to play with. You can use these to secure all of the gadgets in your home, certainly, or share them with your closest pals so they can enjoy NordVPN’s bevy of features for themselves.

: currently, a NordVPN plan bags you 10 simultaneous connections to play with. You can use these to secure all of the gadgets in your home, certainly, or share them with your closest pals so they can enjoy NordVPN’s bevy of features for themselves. Router compatibility: if you’re wondering how you’re supposed to get NordVPN working on your trusty console, its router support is the answer. It’s compatible with most of today’s top VPN routers and, once it’s up and running, every device connected to that router will benefit from NordVPN’s privacy tools and geo-spoofing power – Xboxes, PlayStations, and Switches included.