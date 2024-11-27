Buying a VPN? Here's why you should upgrade to a multi-tool bundle

Black Friday isn’t just for physical goods; it’s also a great time to find deals on security software, including VPNs. There are plenty of great VPNs out there, but if you want to make the most of the seasonal offers, you should look into buying a multi-tool bundle.

While these bundles do come with a slightly higher price tag, the added tools like password managers, ad blockers, and cloud storage, make them worth a look. These extra VPN add-ons help manage your privacy more effectively while also locking down some routes of attacks from hackers – what's not to like?

Want to know more about some of the tools we’ve mentioned here? Check out our list of the best VPNs for more info or scroll on to read more about the best VPN Black Friday deals.

Not every bundle is made equal, of course, and each one comes with unique tools. However, there are a few that are more common than others:

Password managers: simply put, a password manager keeps all your passwords in a secure vault. Managing your passwords this way reduces the chances you’ll reuse a password between two services, preventing attackers from using data breaches to further compromise your accounts. A password manager will also let you easily send passwords between enrolled devices while encrypted instead of having to write them down or send them in cleartext files.

simply put, a password manager keeps all your passwords in a secure vault. Managing your passwords this way reduces the chances you’ll reuse a password between two services, preventing attackers from using data breaches to further compromise your accounts. A password manager will also let you easily send passwords between enrolled devices while encrypted instead of having to write them down or send them in cleartext files. Ad blockers: VPNs offer both DNS-level and browser-level ad blockers, but they’re all designed to keep ads off your computer. This stops your bandwidth and memory from being used up just to display ads, as well as stopping targeted ads from following you from site to site as effectively.

VPNs offer both DNS-level and browser-level ad blockers, but they’re all designed to keep ads off your computer. This stops your bandwidth and memory from being used up just to display ads, as well as stopping targeted ads from following you from site to site as effectively. Alternative ID: in the same way a password manager stops you from sharing your password with a site with weak security, Alternative ID tools generate new names, addresses, and emails, so you don’t have to hand out personal details to spammers running untrustworthy sites.

in the same way a password manager stops you from sharing your password with a site with weak security, Alternative ID tools generate new names, addresses, and emails, so you don’t have to hand out personal details to spammers running untrustworthy sites. Data removal: these services request the removal of personal data from data brokers. In return for a subscription fee, a dedicated team of experts will order ad companies to expunge your current profiles and make sure new ones don’t get created.

these services request the removal of personal data from data brokers. In return for a subscription fee, a dedicated team of experts will order ad companies to expunge your current profiles and make sure new ones don’t get created. Cloud storage: you’re given a certain amount of online storage space that you can use to securely save files and transfer them between devices. Each file is encrypted using the same technology used to encrypt your VPN connections, making it the ideal place to store your sensitive files.

Which VPNs offer multi-tool bundles?

And now, here are some of the top VPNs offering their very own multi-tool bundles:

NordVPN Ultimate

A NordVPN Ultimate plan includes a top-notch anti-malware tool built into Threat Protection Pro, as well as browser protection against malicious sites and an ad-blocker.

You’ve also got access to a password manager that checks your details against known data breaches, 1TB of cloud storage, and identity theft insurance up to $1M USD. It’s slightly more expensive, $1.80 extra for most of the tools listed here, with 1TB cloud storage bringing it up to $2.80 extra per month and insurance at $4.80 extra per month total.

Surfshark One+

Surfshark's One+ subscription offers the most tools out of any of the bundles here. There’s an ad blocker and cookie-pop up blocker, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Alternative ID is included too, as well as a private search engine run by Surfshark with no ads. There’s even a data removal subscription thrown in via the Incogni tool, too. It’s an extra $1.50 per month but, if you also want data removal through Incogni, then you’ll be paying an extra $3 per month total.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN’s multi-tool deal is a little less impressive than Surfshark or NordVPN – but still great value. Essentially, you’re getting a free password manager when you buy an ExpressVPN subscription, as well as a DNS-based ad and tracker blocker.

This all comes baked into the default ExpressVPN subscription of $4.99 per month when you buy in for two years, with six months free for Black Friday.

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN comes with an ad-blocker and malware blocklists, but there are a ton of other privacy tools Proton bundles into its full-suite subscription. First up is Proton Mail, a truly private mail solution that won’t scan your emails for advertising data. There’s also ProtonDrive, a cloud drive solution, as well as ProtonCalendar, a private scheduling tool that integrates into Proton Mail.

Proton Unlimited costs $7.99 a month for the 2-year plan, which gets you 500 GB of storage split across all of the Proton apps – but Proton's basic 2-year VPN plan has been discounted to $2.99 to celebrate Black Friday.

PrivadoVPN

Last up is PrivadoVPN, which offers dedicated ad-blocking through its Control Tower service. When you load up the VPN, you can choose which types of content to allow and block, which also makes it handy as a parental control tool for your mobile devices.

It’s also the cheapest multi-tool bundle on our list at only $1.11 per month, but for an extra $1.99 a month, you can add an anti-virus tool to the mix, too.