This OLED monitor is powerful enough to charge a MacBook Pro laptop — ViewSonic's 32-inch wonder has 10 ports and delivers up to 140W via USB Type-C and I just can't wait to see its price

A new monitor from ViewSonic has been spotted online - the 32-inch XG323-4K-OLED-2 has an MLA+OLED panel, offering a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. Users can switch between UHD at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz, catering to both gamers and professionals seeking high-performance visuals.

A notable feature of the XG323 is its ability to deliver up to 140W via USB Type-C, powerful enough to charge a MacBook Pro laptop. The monitor can act as a versatile hub for various devices as it offers ten ports, including two HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 2.1, USB-C, USB 3.0 Type-B, three USB 3.0 Type-A, and audio out.

The XG323-4K-OLED-2 incorporates LG Display’s new-generation OLED technology, promising superior picture quality with VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 400. This certification ensures deep blacks and vivid colors, enhancing the viewing experience. The monitor supports a peak brightness of 1300 nits, providing clear images even in brightly lit environments.

10-bit color depth

To maintain image quality over time, the monitor features advanced burn-in prevention technology that automatically refreshes the screen. It also has a 0.03ms GTG (Gray-to-Gray) response time, minimizing motion blur for smooth visuals during fast-paced scenes.

The display covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, providing a wide range of colors for more lifelike images. The 10-bit color depth enhances color accuracy, delivering over 1.07 billion colors with a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, making the monitor suitable for video editing and graphic design.

Additionally, the XG323-4K-OLED-2 includes advanced anti-glare and low reflection technology, reducing eye strain during extended use. The monitor's design features a slim profile and adjustable stand for ergonomic viewing, and it comes with built-in 2x5W speakers.

There’s no word on pricing or availability outside of China yet, but it’s unlikely to be cheap.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors