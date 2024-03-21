This is probably our favorite standing desk deal in the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon's Spring Sale has sprung and we've spotted what's probably our standing desk deal so far. This Flexispot Electric Standing Desk was $300 now $170.

Over on our Big Spring Sale standing desk deals hub, we've been monitoring deals all day long - but this caught our attention and has to be our favorite standing desk deal we've seen yet. A popular choice for offices and home offices, Flexispot's standing desks and office chairs have always impressed us in our tests. Expect stability, ease of use, and outstanding performance here.

Today's best Flexispot standing desk deal

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexispot-EC1W-R4830W-Electric-Adjustable-Standing%2Fdp%2FB07W42DSG8%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D3K5UUGCHFESHP%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.pHeMmurjMZjMM_QjlefDUFcbwLnvGUGijPyqWwcSI53uAZJ3qrGdZIINmqxaaU_n8I4Uzuxu-ZrJX3Prc2BU9-tphmYr54d8tEXet2-A2kGtqrHyiZXXnqY4-2uQP814dM56s45ULLtVDOo2GWIsj3qGQ0RmR8B-sKvZfnZuzMEzbF4ufvFEX-4K6F1fMKCAqD2wsAP4RZPg_EcXD79TxnHwjE4upeBVFbxCbWVbNSI._hu9PMvKtcSdhdc6NF_zsacW0o6lNXHoBHN4VZsQAGA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710924068%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%252Ctodays-deals%252C218%26sr%3D1-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26m%3DA3686AOLDPXXOD%26SPES%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexispot-EC1W-R4830W-Electric-Adjustable-Standing%2Fdp%2FB07W42DSG8%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D3K5UUGCHFESHP%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.pHeMmurjMZjMM_QjlefDUFcbwLnvGUGijPyqWwcSI53uAZJ3qrGdZIINmqxaaU_n8I4Uzuxu-ZrJX3Prc2BU9-tphmYr54d8tEXet2-A2kGtqrHyiZXXnqY4-2uQP814dM56s45ULLtVDOo2GWIsj3qGQ0RmR8B-sKvZfnZuzMEzbF4ufvFEX-4K6F1fMKCAqD2wsAP4RZPg_EcXD79TxnHwjE4upeBVFbxCbWVbNSI._hu9PMvKtcSdhdc6NF_zsacW0o6lNXHoBHN4VZsQAGA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710924068%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%252Ctodays-deals%252C218%26sr%3D1-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26m%3DA3686AOLDPXXOD%26SPES%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $300 Now $170 at Amazon

Save $130 Flexispot is dropping prices on its standing desks for the big Amazon Spring Sale. This electric standing desk is a spacious 48 x 30in eco-friendly desktop that accommodates two monitors and a laptop. With electric height adjustment, it's easy to customize your workspace.

Flexispot has consistently ranked as some of the best standing desks we've tested. Smart designs, sturdy build quality, and quick and quiet motors, what's not to like?

This ergonomic desk from the company has a spacious 48 x 30in work surface, more than enough space for office essentials or even a dual monitor set-up. Constructed with an industrial-grade steel frame and a single-piece desktop, it boasts a weight capacity of up to 187lbs.

Designed to elevate your workspace and productivity, the motor lift mechanism offers height adjustment between 28 and 48in (if you're around 6ft, 44in is the best height for your desk).

The desk typically goes for $300, but thanks to the spring sale, you can snag it for just $170 - almost half-price. According to Amazon price-checker Camel Camel Camel, the desk has been dropping to this price since the start of the year, so it will be worth keeping an eye out over Prime Day if now is not the time for a new standing desk.

Still, with almost 50% off a desk from a top office furniture brand, this has to be probably our favorite standing desk deal in the Amazon Big Spring Sale yet.

For more savings, visit our hub for the best Amazon Big Spring Sale office chair deals.

Outside the US? Our deal-hunters are always checking top deals in your region.