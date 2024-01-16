This is how many ChatGPT Enterprise customers Open AI actually has - and it might be less than you think

Despite the huge amounts of hype surrounding its product, OpenAI has actually only amassed 260 customers for its ChatGPT Enterprise plan.

Though not necessarily a particularly large number than we might first have expected, those companies have a combined 150,000 seats, which is expected to account for a considerable portion of the company’s revenue.

Pricing for the Enterprise plan remains via application only, however one Reddit user said that they were quoted $60 per person for a minimum of 150 seats, on an annual plan, which works out to be twice as much as the also-GPT-powered Microsoft Copilot (and its Google counterpart).

ChatGPT for Enterprise has 260 customers

“When we launched ChatGPT Enterprise, we launched with a waitlist, and we obviously had to work down the waitlist," OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in an interview with Bloomberg.

In its recent ChatGPT Team announcement, OpenAI revealed that Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier were all early adopters of the Enterprise plan.

ChatGPT is now believed to have over 100 million weekly active users, so its thousands of Enterprise customers still only make up a small percentage of its potential for revenue.

Alongside the free plan, OpenAI hopes to draw in more revenue with a $20-per-month Plus plan for individuals and a new $30-per-month ($300-per-year) Team plan designed to cater to the needs of SMBs with promises of greater privacy measures.

At half the price of the Enterprise plan, the Team subscription is expected to attract a lot of interest after the Internet was awash with the high prices and requirements of the Enterprise tier.