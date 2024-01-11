OpenAI launches ChatGPT Team subscription so your whole business can get on board

In a move to cater to the growing demand for generative AI-powered solutions by businesses, OpenAI has announced a new subscription tier called ChatGPT Team, which is specifically designed for smaller, self-service-oriented teams.

Priced at $30 per user per month, or a discounted rate of $25 per month when billed annually, ChatGPT Team is positioned as a more cost-effective alternative to ChatGPT Enterprise, announced at the end of last summer.

The pricing is no coincidence because AI tools by Microsoft and Google, which integrate into their office apps, both cost $30 per month as well.

ChatGPT Teams launches at $30 per month

The news comes over one year after ChatGPT first entered the public space – it was launched in preview in November 2022. Since then, the world has changed (and continues to change), and hundreds of AI tools have been targeting businesses ever since.

As well as access to GPT-4 with a 32K context window, ChatGPT Team includes tools like DALL-E 3, GPT-4 with Vision, Browsing, and Advanced Data Analysis.

Compared with ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 per month, Team members get higher message caps, an admin console for workspace management, and the ability to create and share GPTs with the workspace.

OpenAI also confirmed in its announcement that it would not use business data and conversations for training purposes, adding: “you own and control your business data.”

As well as existing functionalities, Teams customers are being promised early access to new features and improvements.

As if we needed help understanding the benefits of generative AI, the announcement also cites a study claiming that employees at Boston Consulting Group completed tasks 25% faster when using GPT-4, while also seeing a 40% improvement in quality.