This gorgeous 24-inch portable monitor has a leather handle, a 3-hour battery life, Wi-Fi, Chromecast and a remote control; and it's $100 cheaper at Amazon for Black Friday
I know it’s a TV, and Skyworth is not exactly a household name - but still, what a deal
I was looking for a large portable monitor when I came across this Skyworth 24-inch transportable TV that can be used as a portable monitor as well.
Right now, Amazon sells the 24P100 for $299, a discount of $100, but you have to be an Prime member to benefit from the price drop. You can also get an optional carry case for an extra $50.
Long battery life? Check. Carry handle? Check. Wireless and wired internet connectivity? Check. Remote control? Check. This Skyworth TV is a great deal at just $299 - it has almost everything my dream portable monitor would have, and is stylish as well - but shame that it doesn’t come with a more powerful USB connector.
Effectively, this is a portable full HD 24-inch TV and that’s probably what makes it so special. It has a big battery that Skyworth says, can power the display for up to three hours. I like the fact that it offers Google TV integration (with voice control and Chromecast), along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a LAN connection, Dolby Audio optimized sound system (so a much better audio experience than - dare I say - all portable monitors on the market) and a design that makes sense, with a wider base for more stability.
Other additional features include HDR10, a matte finish and even a remote control, and you can carry the 24P100 with one hand as there’s a leather handle at the back.
It has power adaptor with a 1.5m cable length, one USB port (capable of delivering 2.5W), a HDMI one, an SPDIF connector, a LAN one, AV in and a barrel-type power connector.
I’d like to have an additional more powerful type-A port that could have potentially powered an Android TV box for the ultimate remote workstation.
