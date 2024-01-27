This dual-display laptop has no keyboard and yet it's an absolute steal for bargain-seeking geeks — where else can you get 2.5K screens, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and pen for less than $600?
360° YOGA 2-in-1 laptop can be positioned at any angle
Topton might not be a name you’re familiar with, but there’s no arguing with the appeal and affordability of its 360° YOGA 2-in-1 laptop which comes with twin 14 inch 2.5K (2240x1440) touchscreens. It supports 360° flipping and can be positioned in a variety of angles for a wealth of uses, including waterfall screen browsing for reading long documents and web pages.
Under the hood, the laptop is equipped with an Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake N5 processor (4 cores 4 threads, and 6M cache, capable of speeds up to 3.40 GHz). It boasts an Intel UHD Graphics GPU, and offers a range of memory options up to 32GB DDR4.
It comes with an M.2 2280 SSD up to 2TB, and features a 2.0M 30fps HD front camera and built-in speakers.
Surprisingly affordable
Connectivity options include 802.11.ac/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, and there are two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, Mini HDMI and an audio jack.
The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro, and comes with a large 5000mAH battery which can deliver up to 3-5 hours of use from a single charge. There’s also an optional stylus with 1024-level pressure sensitivity.
You can choose from a number of configurations. The base model – 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage - will set you back $402.62 (£335.41), which is currently 38% off the usual price of $649.38.
Choose the top model – 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage - and the price is still only $579.58 (£436.85), also currently 38% off the usual asking price. Adding a Stylus Pen to any configuration bumps the total price up by $20.
You can purchase the 360° YOGA Laptop from AliExpress from here.
