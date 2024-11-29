This Black Friday get your cloud backup up and running and protect your data with Carbonite—all three plans are off 60% this week.

Having sensitive files securely stored in a cloud-based backup solution is important. Hard drives fail, the ransomware runs amok, and every now and then - employees delete important documents by mistake. While most SMBs understand the importance of state-of-the-art cloud backup and data protection, some simply can’t fit all these things in their budget.

For those of you in such a situation, we have some great news. Just this week, Carbonite cut down on the prices for all of its plans by 60%. If you are looking for more cloud storage solutions, our seasoned deal hunters are rounding up the best Black Friday cloud storage deals.

Get 60% off on all Carbonite plans Just this week, until 8 December, you can get all of Carbonite’s plans with a 60% discount. Just visit the Carbonite website, choose the desired plan, and enjoy many of the company’s features for a fraction of the usual cost. Carbonite offers three distinct plans: Basic, Plus, and Prime. While Basic is the cheapest at $56.99 a year, Plus is considered the best value, offering extra features such as automatic updates for video files, additional antivirus solutions, and more.

Why you should choose Carbonite?

Although there are many reasons why you should choose Carbonite above the competition, let’s just focus on some of the most important ones. With support for technology like endpoint security, offers like unlimited backups from a single computer, and pricing that’s highly competitive (especially with the current discount), there are very few solutions out there that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Carbonite.

The platform offers automated, continuous backups, advanced encryption, and ransomware protection, to help businesses tackle everyday challenges of data storage, security, and accessibility. With 24/7 customer support and seamless recovery options, Carbonite minimizes downtime and ensures business continuity.