These are apparently the best tech firms to work for - and Apple only just makes the list

Job evalutation site Glassdoor has released its list of the "best places to work" for 2024, with a number of tech firms managing to break into the top spots.

There was particular interest for Nvidia, which was named as the second best company overall, and Apple, which managed to claim a spot in the list after falling out in 2023.

Management consulting giant Bain & Company took the top spot, but there were high rankings for other notable tech firms, including Service Now (#3), Procore Technologies (#5), VMware (#7) and Deltek (#8).

Glassdoor Best Places to Work

Outside of the top 10, there were also high placings for the likes of Adobe (#15), Microsoft (#18) and Google (#26), with 31 tech firms making up the top 100 in total - a fall from 41 in 2023.

9to5Mac noted that Salesforce, Intel, Netflix, and Yahoo dropped out of the top 100 list in 2024, and there was once again no place for Meta. Among the tech newcomers in the list were Lenovo and Samsara.

Nvidia took second place overall thanks to its average 4.7/5 rating over the past year, just 0.1 behind Bain.

“Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer.

“The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn’t a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work.”

The study comes following recent figures showing layoffs in the technology space have continued at pace. In 2022, around 165,000 tech workers were laid off, followed by over 262,000 in 2023, and more than 3,000 in the first two weeks of January 2024 alone (via layoffs.fyi).