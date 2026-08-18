The next phase of AI adoption could change the future of supply chains

As global supply chains remain exposed to geopolitical and climate uncertainty, retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses face challenges of fluctuating prices and demand. In the United Kingdom, supply chain volatility is adding to uncertainty in raw material and packaging costs to impact CPG companies’ production economics.

Research has found that a huge majority of British retailers were not confident of scaling up their supply chain operations to meet the expected increase in consumer demand. In fact, 43% of retail leaders ranked supply chain issues among their top three business challenges in 2025, highlighting widespread concern over operational capacity in the face of rising demand and cost uncertainty.

Ambeshwar Nath Social Links Navigation EVP & Industry Head (EMEA) for Consumer Goods, Retail & Logistics at Infosys.

Retail and CPG businesses can address these problems by modernizing fragmented and often inflexible systems to improve data visibility, analysis and automation across their supply chains.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies are imperative to this agenda: packing powerful capabilities - including data integration, automation, demand sensing and intelligence - AI and ML are redefining retail and CPG operations by enabling seamless, autonomous ecosystems.

Connected platform to satisfied customer

Connected supply chains provide transparency to allow organizations to manage operations and inventories in real-time to improve stock allocation and ordering efficiency.

Intelligent algorithms also analyze vast and varied data – from historical sales and seasonality to weather, social media trends and local events – to accurately forecast demand, preparing supply chains for changing ordering patterns.

Forewarned, businesses can rapidly adapt production and distribution strategies in case of a surge in demand or supply disruption. AI and ML automate a variety of supply chain tasks to speed up processes, reduce errors and save costs. Ensuring product availability at all times, retailers and CPG companies in the U.K. can look forward to greater customer satisfaction and loyalty.

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Real-time, for responsiveness and resilience

Real-time insights are critical to supply chain operations. Live data from Point of Sale systems, ecommerce platforms, etc. provide up-to-date insights into customer preferences and behaviors to improve demand forecasting and also allow companies to dynamically adjust stock levels across warehouses and stores to meet sudden demand.

Real-time analytics solutions highlight product performance by region, channel and even outlet, enabling retailers to optimize assortments and launch targeted promotions. By providing continuous visibility into the supply chain, AI allows CPG companies to anticipate demand shifts and disruptions to curtail risk and maintain supply chain resilience.

Precise prediction drives product fulfilment

AI and ML platforms have superior predictive capabilities: they go beyond general demand forecasting to predict exactly what customers want, and when, and can even proactively trigger replenishment orders before stocks run out. Algorithms are not only more efficient at spotting patterns and making projections than traditional analysis, but are even capable of adjusting forecasts based on micro-trends.

By enabling CPG and retail companies to ensure that the right product is at the right place at the right time, AI and ML mitigate loss of sales due to stockout; save labor, warehousing and other costs; and improve product availability across physical and digital channels, leading to superior customer experience.

The future is autonomous

Agentic AI-powered autonomous supply chains are taking operational efficiency and customer engagement to new heights by anticipating demand, optimizing inventory, and orchestrating various tasks with little or no human intervention.

Autonomous systems meet the digital consumer’s expectation of frictionless, enjoyable experiences by personalizing product and delivery options and continuously optimizing logistics and transportation routes to allow faster/ on-time delivery.

Upon anticipating a delay, AI agents can take proactive measures – rerouting a shipment or suggesting an alternative supplier, and updating customers about the status of their orders to avoid frustration. By enabling full traceability to allow customers to track their orders any time, autonomous supply chains build trust and engagement.

Last but not least, by optimizing inventory and logistics operations, autonomous supply chains reduce waste and energy consumption, and support ethical sourcing through clear visibility. Agile, proactive, and sustainable – that is what the future of retail and CPG supply chains looks like.

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