Lazarus Group exploits LayerZero integration to steal $290M from Kelp DAO

Attackers compromised servers verifying cross‑chain transactions, feeding false data to approve fake transfers

LayerZero and Kelp DAO dispute blame

The infamous North Korean state-sponsored hacking group, Lazarus, has done it again. It successfully walked away with $290 million in cryptocurrency, after seemingly exploiting a Decentralized Autonomous Organization called Kelp DAO through a solution called LayerZero.

Kelp DAO is an organization that doesn’t have central management, or a CEO. All of the decisions are made collectively by members who hold governance tokens and vote on proposals. It was designed to allow users to earn yield on idle crypto investments.

LayerZero Labs, on the other hand, builds infrastructure that lets different blockchains communicate with each other. It is a vital part of the Web3 ecosystem, since different currencies operate on isolated networks. The DAO used LayerZero as a “messaging layer” between different blockchains.

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