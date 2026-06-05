'Fraud won’t be tolerated in this country any longer': FBI releases Most Wanted Fraudsters list to help fight the crime that 'costs Americans tens of billions of dollars every year'
The FBI is currently looking for eight major fraudsters
- FBI launches “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list
- Initiative backed by Trump administration and VP Vance
- Top suspects include Rodney Dean Allen and Christopher W. Burns
In the United States, Fraud has gotten so big that it earned the attention of the FBI.
Earlier this week, the Bureau launched the Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a list of individuals who allegedly defrauded US citizens one way or another, and then decided to flee rather than face accountability.
“Today we are launching the Vice President’s historic initiative of the ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list, representing some of the alleged worst of the worst who stole million in taxpayer money - allowed federal law enforcement to mobilize the full weight of law enforcement to bring these individuals to justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.
Who is the FBI after?
“I want to thank Vice President Vance for his leadership of this task force, our interagency partners for their relentless work and most importantly thank President Trump for showing America that fraud won’t be tolerated in this country any longer,” Patel added.
In a press release shared on the FBI’s website, it was said that the launch is a part of a larger effort to curb fraud, which also includes the US President’s Executive Order that established the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.
The full list can now be found on this link. At the moment, the most wanted alleged fraudster is one Rodney Dean Allen who is suspected of devising a scheme between 2016 and 2017, defrauding the clients of his brokerage company. It was not said how much money his clients lost, but it does state that he’s been missing since April 20, 2017, meaning he’s been on the run for almost a decade. The FBI is offering $150,000 to anyone who can provide information resulting in his arrest.
The second most-wanted individual, Christopher W. Burns is suspected of stealing $10 million through a mail fraud scheme. He hasn’t been seen since 2020.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best antivirus
1. Best overall:
Bitdefender Total Security
2. Best for families:
Norton 360 with LifeLock
3. Best for mobile:
McAfee Mobile Security
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.