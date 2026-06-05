'Fraud won’t be tolerated in this country any longer': FBI releases Most Wanted Fraudsters list to help fight the crime that 'costs Americans tens of billions of dollars every year'

FBI launches “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list

Initiative backed by Trump administration and VP Vance

Top suspects include Rodney Dean Allen and Christopher W. Burns

In the United States, Fraud has gotten so big that it earned the attention of the FBI.

Earlier this week, the Bureau launched the Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a list of individuals who allegedly defrauded US citizens one way or another, and then decided to flee rather than face accountability.

“Today we are launching the Vice President’s historic initiative of the ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list, representing some of the alleged worst of the worst who stole million in taxpayer money - allowed federal law enforcement to mobilize the full weight of law enforcement to bring these individuals to justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

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“I want to thank Vice President Vance for his leadership of this task force, our interagency partners for their relentless work and most importantly thank President Trump for showing America that fraud won’t be tolerated in this country any longer,” Patel added.

In a press release shared on the FBI’s website, it was said that the launch is a part of a larger effort to curb fraud, which also includes the US President’s Executive Order that established the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

The full list can now be found on this link. At the moment, the most wanted alleged fraudster is one Rodney Dean Allen who is suspected of devising a scheme between 2016 and 2017, defrauding the clients of his brokerage company. It was not said how much money his clients lost, but it does state that he’s been missing since April 20, 2017, meaning he’s been on the run for almost a decade. The FBI is offering $150,000 to anyone who can provide information resulting in his arrest.

The second most-wanted individual, Christopher W. Burns is suspected of stealing $10 million through a mail fraud scheme. He hasn’t been seen since 2020.

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