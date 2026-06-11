How the UK is tackling industrialized crypto fraud

Global illicit financial activity reached an estimated $4.4 trillion in 2025, according to Nasdaq Verafin's Global Financial Crime Report, and crypto-enabled scams alone could reach as much as $17 billion, according to the latest Crypto Crime Report.

And the average victim is losing more than ever: the typical scam payment surged 253%, from $782 in 2024 to $2,764 in 2025, as criminal operations became more convincing and significantly more ruthless.

The reasons why are unfortunately clear. Scams are now run by networks that operate like corporations, with different actors specializing in victim data acquisition, social engineering, and laundering proceeds.

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Crypto, particularly stablecoins through which 84% of illicit activity now flows, gives criminals both liquidity and speed to extort and launder.

Meanwhile, AI, when deployed as part of scams, makes them 4.5 times more profitable per operation than those relying on conventional methods. Nowhere is this more apparent than in impersonation scams, where fraudsters pose as trusted organizations or authority figures, which exploded by 1,400% in 2025 alone.

This is a transnational security challenge that cuts across cybercrime, organized crime, and economic resilience, and reactive enforcement built around individual cases cannot keep pace with criminals who move as freely as data does.

Too big a problem to police the old way

Fraud now accounts for 45% of all crime in the UK, according to the government's Fraud Strategy 2026 to 2029, costing the economy an estimated £14 billion a year, yet has historically received less than 1% of policing resources.

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Around 75% of fraud against UK individuals and businesses is instigated or facilitated from overseas, and City of London Police data shows that crypto plays a role in two-thirds of all reported investment fraud.

The deeper problem is structural. For decades, enforcement responsibilities have been split across local police forces, national agencies, financial regulators, and telecoms providers, each holding fragments of the picture but none able to see the whole network.

The speed of criminal innovation is outpacing the response: 90% of financial crime professionals surveyed by Nasdaq Verafin reported an increase in AI-driven attacks at their institution over the past two years, and fraud infrastructure has scaled far faster than the institutions designed to stop it.