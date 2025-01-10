Docking stations for the Mac Mini M4, now that's something Apple may wholeheartedly appreciate (or not)

Orico announces MiniLink, "a one-stop storage and dock", for the Mac Mini M4

It adds up to nine ports as well as an SSD

The taller, cheaper MiniDock allows you to store the Mini vertically

The Mac Mini M4 is known for its compact size and sleek design, but could always do with more ports.

ORICO aims to solve this issue with two distinct products, the MiniLink and the MiniDock.

Each will expand port availability, with the Mini Dock offering up to 10 ports, while also providing SSD storage options.

ORICO MiniLink and MiniDock for the Mac Mini M4

ORICO’s MiniLink is the brand’s latest offering, marketed as a "one-stop storage and dock" solution. It comes with nine additional ports and also includes an SSD slot giving users the option of a built-in SSD for immediate use or the option for a DIY installation.

The ports in this dock include USB-A and USB-C options, an HDMI port for external displays, and both SD and microSD card slots.

Furthermore, the MiniLink’s removable base reveals the SSD mount; likely compatible with M.2 or SATA drives. With ultra-fast 40G SSD speeds, expect quick file transfers and smooth performance, even with large quantities of data.

MiniLink has two models, the M47P model (7-in-1) is listed for $84.99 while the M49P model (9-in-1) sells for $169.99.

Orico is also launching a budget-friendly MiniDock that allows you to store your Mac Mini vertically, saving valuable desk space.

The MiniDock is designed to maintain the Mac Mini's cooling efficiency with a ventilation system that aligns with the Mini's own cooling fan to enhance airflow.

The 10-in-1 hub adds essential ports like USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The MiniDock also supports built-in or DIY SSD storage, giving users the option to increase their Mac Mini's storage capacity.

The Orico MiniDock has five models, offering anywhere from no-built-in storage up to 4TB. The SSD-less option costs $69.99 while the 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models cost $129.99, $169.99, $219.99 and $319.99 respectively.