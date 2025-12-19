To get everyone in the holiday spirit, ESET has made it even cheaper to secure your devices ready for the new year.

Our ESET review touted its low performance impact, great VPN speeds, and a great coverage-to-cost ratio, but don't just take it from us! AV-TEST gave it full marks across the board in the latest testing from October 2025, and AV-Comparatives gave ESET the 'Advanced+' award in their October 2025 testing - the highest award possible.

So take a look at the deals below, as they might just make the perfect gift for the holidays.

Today's top ESET antivirus deals

Save 33% (£38) ESET Ultimate: was £115 now £77 at ESET UK Ultimate includes everything you could need to protect your devices; antivirus, VPN, identity protection, ransomware protection, parental controls, and more. The price is even customizable based on the number of devices you need to cover. Price is for 5 devices, 1 year.

Save 33% (£25) ESET Premium: was £75 now £50 at ESET UK If you want to go a little lower with your protection, the Premium plan is your middle of the road option. You get ESET antivirus, a VPN, and parental controls. Again, you can customize how many devices you need to cover. Prices are for 3 device, 1 year.