"Zippy performance with a great display" is how we described Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge during our time testing out this ultraportable Copilot + business laptop. Now, with a £400 saving, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is down to £399 (was £799) at Currys.

It's built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage, an FHD anti-glare display rated for up to 27 hours of local video playback, and the Copilot+ features Microsoft has built into this generation of Windows 11 laptops, including Windows Studio Effects for video calls.

Save £300 Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was £799 now £499 at Currys 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare LED display at 300 nits, Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor with integrated Adreno graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB UFS storage, and a Copilot+ PC designation with a dedicated Copilot key. Includes USB4 ports, HDMI, and Windows Studio Effects for background blur and auto-framing on video calls. Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Why we recommend it

During our review of the Snapdragon X Elite configuration, we awarded the Galaxy Book4 Edge 4 stars and a TechRadar Recommends badge. And we found that for productivity and personal tasks, it's an ideal machine. Expect similar results from this model, which is built for everyday computing tasks rather than any extreme workloads.

The Copilot+ integration works very well here, and general performance proved to be great thanks to the Snapdragon processor.

The Snapdragon X platform has been one of the more interesting shifts in Windows laptops over the past couple of years, trading some of the software compatibility of Intel and AMD machines for meaningfully longer battery life.

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the more mainstream ways to get that trade-off in a 15.6-inch form factor, and at £399, this configuration undercuts most other Copilot+ PCs we track by a wide margin.

The FHD anti-glare display and Windows Studio Effects camera tools make it a solid pick for video calls and everyday productivity, and Samsung backs it with Galaxy ecosystem features like Phone Link for anyone already using a Samsung phone.

For more top performers, see our guide to the best business laptops we've tested,.

Price Context & Historical Value

A £400 discount off £799 works out to exactly 50 percent, one of the steepest cuts in any laptop deal we've covered recently. Even accounting for Snapdragon-based laptops generally seeing faster price drops than Intel and AMD equivalents as the platform matures, this is a genuinely exceptional price for a Copilot+ PC with this battery life.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Galaxy Book4 Edge if...

You want a lightweight laptop with genuinely long battery life for work or study, you're comfortable moving to Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform and its growing app compatibility, or you want Copilot+ AI features like Windows Studio Effects built in from the start.

❌ Skip the Galaxy Book4 Edge if...

You rely on specific Windows software that hasn't been optimized for Arm yet, you want more than 256GB of storage without paying extra for an SD card or external drive, or you need a discrete GPU for gaming or heavier creative work.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

We haven't reviewed this specific configuration hands-on, so this recommendation leans on the Snapdragon X platform's general track record rather than direct testing of this exact laptop. Windows on Arm has improved considerably, but some specialized software and older peripherals still run better, or only run, on Intel or AMD machines, so it's worth checking compatibility with anything mission-critical before switching. 256GB of storage is also on the smaller side if you work with large files locally.