India is replacing the Su-30MKI's ageing Russian radar with Virupaksha

The new radar could detect conventional fighters 300 to 400 kilometres away

Virupaksha is expected to detect stealthier aircraft beyond 200 kilometres

India's Su-30MKI fleet, built on a Russian airframe design, is now getting a distinctly homegrown upgrade to its detection system.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation is developing a new radar called Virupaksha to replace the aircraft's ageing Russian-origin unit.

This radar swap forms a core element of the broader Super Sukhoi modernisation programme currently awaiting final government clearance.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Indian radar could transform the Su-30MKI's detection capabilities

The Super Sukhoi programme aims to elevate the aircraft to a more advanced fighter jet class through this sensor overhaul.

In simple terms, that means the jet would gain sharper detection abilities without needing an entirely new airframe.

Indian officials have estimated the cost for an initial batch of 84 aircraft at ₹60,000 to ₹65,000 crore (about $6 billion), but it still awaits final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Astra Microwave Products, a private contractor, is building a key radar component, the Active Antenna Array Unit (AAAU), alongside DRDO engineers.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AAAU works like the radar's eyes, scanning the sky for threats electronically instead of using a spinning dish.

It houses roughly 2,400 small transmitting and receiving parts made from a material called Gallium Nitride, which is more power-efficient than older materials.

In practical terms, this material lets the radar see farther, run cooler, and resist enemy jamming more effectively than older designs.

It also keeps the whole unit relatively lightweight, which matters when fitting new technology into an existing aircraft.

Once complete, the radar is expected to detect conventional fighter-sized aircraft between 300 and 400 kilometres away.

Against stealthier aircraft designed to evade detection, its range is still expected to exceed 200 kilometres, a major improvement over the current system.

Virupaksha radar moves closer to completion

Astra Microwave has told investors that its portion of the radar programme remains on schedule for completion within months.

The company expressed hope that the full Virupaksha radar system could be finished by the end of this year.

"The Active Antenna Array Unit remains on schedule despite the scale and complexity of the underlying technology," said a company spokesperson.

Completing this radar on time would mark a meaningful milestone for the wider Super Sukhoi modernisation effort.

It would also suggest that India's domestic defence electronics industry can deliver advanced radar systems without major delays.

Whether the full 84-aircraft upgrade eventually proceeds still depends on Cabinet approval and future budget decisions.

Until that approval arrives, the radar's fabrication progress remains the clearest sign of how quickly the broader programme is moving forward.

For a country still reliant on imported fighter jet technology, a homegrown radar like this represents a notable shift in capability.

It shows India attempting to pair a foreign-designed airframe with an increasingly self-built sensor and detection system.

Via IDRW

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.