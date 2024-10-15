Recycled phone numbers could leave users exposed to hacking

Consumer champion Which? has discovered a number of risks associated with recycled numbers.

Since there are only a limited number of 11-digit combinations that begin with the 07 prefix, mobile providers must ‘recycle’ numbers to meet demands.

However, this has led to issues for some customers, such as social media hacks, nuisance calls, and even older users losing access to their emergency phone lifeline.

Deactivated numbers

Which? surveyed over 15,000 members, of whom 11% had changed their number in the last decade. Of those who had changed, only 50% say they updated their number with all relevant organisations and accounts, a quarter updated some accounts, and 10% admitted to not updating their number anywhere.

Because many of those receiving the new numbers are children getting their first phones, this means a considerable threat for vulnerable users. Amongst the uncovered issues are spam calls or unwanted calls , and even a risk of receiving sensitive information meant for the previous owner.

“Our research shows that recycled phone numbers can cause significant problems for both the previous owner of the number and the new recipient – from the risk of being hacked to losing an emergency phone line or receiving worrying unsolicited messages,” said Lisa Barber, Which? Tech editor.

“Ofcom should aim to improve the way providers communicate that a number is at risk of deactivation and look into the issues that recycled numbers are causing consumers.”

Some providers don’t warn customers before disconnecting unused numbers, which could mean difficulty for some who keep emergency phones, as phones on some networks must be used as often as once every three months. Which? has proposed providers should use a different method of contact to let customers know.

There is also currently no legal requirement or duty of care to ensure children receive ‘clean’ numbers.

We’ve listed the best ways to prevent phone hacking for anyone with concerns.