'The evidence is starting to mount': physicists at the LHC have found a possible 'anomaly' that could unlock 'a new understanding of how the universe works' — and 'charming penguins' may hold the key to whether the Standard Model is out of date
Rare LHC anomaly pushes scientists to question its 50-year-old Standard Model
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- A rare decay exposes cracks in physics that refuse easy explanation
- The Standard Model shows strain under one of its toughest tests
- Four-sigma anomaly hints something subtle may be missing in physics
Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have found something strange inside a particle decay process called an electroweak penguin decay, which could signal a major problem for modern physics.
The LHC is a 27-kilometer circular tunnel buried under the French-Swiss border where proton beams smash together at nearly the speed of light, recreating conditions similar to those just after the Big Bang.
Experiments like LHCb analyze the collision debris to look for cracks in the Standard Model, the rulebook for particle physics that has passed every test for over 50 years despite being known to be incomplete.Article continues below