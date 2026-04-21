A rare decay exposes cracks in physics that refuse easy explanation

The Standard Model shows strain under one of its toughest tests

Four-sigma anomaly hints something subtle may be missing in physics

Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have found something strange inside a particle decay process called an electroweak penguin decay, which could signal a major problem for modern physics.

The LHC is a 27-kilometer circular tunnel buried under the French-Swiss border where proton beams smash together at nearly the speed of light, recreating conditions similar to those just after the Big Bang.

Experiments like LHCb analyze the collision debris to look for cracks in the Standard Model, the rulebook for particle physics that has passed every test for over 50 years despite being known to be incomplete.

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