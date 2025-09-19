Mobile Industry Awards 2025: VodafoneThree CEO Max Taylor is our Power 50 Person of the Year!

VodafoneThree CEO Max Taylor has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2025.

The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months.

The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months. Congratulations to Max and to all of our 2025 Power 50!

Congratulations to the final 10 members of the 2025 Power 50:

1. Max Taylor, CEO, VodafoneThree

2. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2

3. Dame Melanie Dawes, Chief Executive, Ofcom

4. Claire Gillies, CEO - Consumer, BT Group

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

6. Jon James, CEO - Business, BT Group

7. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson

8. Peter Kyle, former Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, UK Government

9. Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys

10. Andrea Doná, Chief Network Officer, VodafoneThree

(Image credit: Future)

The full Power 50 2025 is:

11. Steve Oliver, CEO, MusicMagpie

12. Christian Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Media O2

13. Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director, VodafoneThree

14. Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2

15. Nick Gliddon, Director, Business, VodafoneThree

16. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff

17. Jo Bertram, CEO, O2 Daisy

18. Malcolm Cubitt, Director of Product, Mobile - Consumer, BT Group

19. Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, VodafoneThree

20. Sharon Meadows, MD Marketing & Commercial - Consumer, BT Group

21. James Du-Cann, Telecom and Retail Director, UK at Apple

22. Andy Morris, Executive VP, Likewize

23. Jonathan Taylor, CEO, Tesco Mobile

24. Stephen Shurrock, CEO, Lebara

25. Valeria Baiamonte, Head of Networks Transformation and Integration, VodafoneThree

26. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions

27. Craig Smith, Managing Director, Mazuma Mobile

28. Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group

29. Nicki Lyons, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, VodafoneThree

30. Thea Sztejka, Managing Director, BT Wholesale

31. Aideen Chambers, Director of Mobile, Sky

32. Mark Trundle, Senior Director, Samsung UK&I

33. Rohit Vedi, Managing Director, iD Mobile

34. Deborah Honig, Chief Customer Officer, Samsung UK&I

35. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel

36. Ben Case, Managing Director of Connectivity, Sky

37. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

38. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio & Business Development Director, EE

39. Miles Norman, UK & Ireland Country General Manager, Lenovo Mobile Business Group (Motorola)

40. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Giacom

41. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung

42. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, ege

43. Paul O'Sullivan, Director of Wholesale Mobile, Virgin Media O2

44. Phil Lander, VP Mobile Experience, B2B, Samsung Electronics UK

45. Andy Silcock, Co-founder, Kid-A

46. Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer, Currys

47. Annika Bizon, VP Product and Marketing, Samsung UK&I

48. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, eRoaming eSIM

49. David Copestake, Head of eCommerce, ege

50. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, VodafoneThree

For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com

The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year: