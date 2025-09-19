Mobile Industry Awards 2025: VodafoneThree CEO Max Taylor is our Power 50 Person of the Year!
Here is the final line-up of the Power 50 2025!
VodafoneThree CEO Max Taylor has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2025.
The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months.
The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months. Congratulations to Max and to all of our 2025 Power 50!
Congratulations to the final 10 members of the 2025 Power 50:
1. Max Taylor, CEO, VodafoneThree
2. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
3. Dame Melanie Dawes, Chief Executive, Ofcom
4. Claire Gillies, CEO - Consumer, BT Group
5. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
6. Jon James, CEO - Business, BT Group
7. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson
8. Peter Kyle, former Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, UK Government
9. Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys
10. Andrea Doná, Chief Network Officer, VodafoneThree
The full Power 50 2025 is:
11. Steve Oliver, CEO, MusicMagpie
12. Christian Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Media O2
13. Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director, VodafoneThree
14. Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2
15. Nick Gliddon, Director, Business, VodafoneThree
16. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
17. Jo Bertram, CEO, O2 Daisy
18. Malcolm Cubitt, Director of Product, Mobile - Consumer, BT Group
19. Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, VodafoneThree
20. Sharon Meadows, MD Marketing & Commercial - Consumer, BT Group
21. James Du-Cann, Telecom and Retail Director, UK at Apple
22. Andy Morris, Executive VP, Likewize
23. Jonathan Taylor, CEO, Tesco Mobile
24. Stephen Shurrock, CEO, Lebara
25. Valeria Baiamonte, Head of Networks Transformation and Integration, VodafoneThree
26. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions
27. Craig Smith, Managing Director, Mazuma Mobile
28. Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group
29. Nicki Lyons, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, VodafoneThree
30. Thea Sztejka, Managing Director, BT Wholesale
31. Aideen Chambers, Director of Mobile, Sky
32. Mark Trundle, Senior Director, Samsung UK&I
33. Rohit Vedi, Managing Director, iD Mobile
34. Deborah Honig, Chief Customer Officer, Samsung UK&I
35. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel
36. Ben Case, Managing Director of Connectivity, Sky
37. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
38. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio & Business Development Director, EE
39. Miles Norman, UK & Ireland Country General Manager, Lenovo Mobile Business Group (Motorola)
40. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Giacom
41. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung
42. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, ege
43. Paul O'Sullivan, Director of Wholesale Mobile, Virgin Media O2
44. Phil Lander, VP Mobile Experience, B2B, Samsung Electronics UK
45. Andy Silcock, Co-founder, Kid-A
46. Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer, Currys
47. Annika Bizon, VP Product and Marketing, Samsung UK&I
48. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, eRoaming eSIM
49. David Copestake, Head of eCommerce, ege
50. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, VodafoneThree
- For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com
The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2024: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2023: Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
