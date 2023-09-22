Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Giacom wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution Provider

Giacom has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023, recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem.

This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising the company that has prospered during an incredibly difficult period for businesses everywhere.

Our 2023 finalists were:

First Orion

Giacom - Wholesale Mobile

Zone Global

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding customer service within your business

Highlight business and technical innovation and outline your portfolio of services and solutions

Demonstrate strong financial performance, ideally through your most recent financial results

Provide evidence of adaptability to changing market conditions or client requirements and demonstrate any efforts to diversify your service portfolio accordingly

Demonstrate how you have developed new business opportunities

Elaborate how your workplace culture and workforce helps you achieve success

Why Giacom won

In a tightly-fought category, Giacom won out thanks to its wide range of services and technical innovation, with the judges also praising its innovation and workplace culture - congratulations to them and to all our finalists.