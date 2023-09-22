Mobile Industry Awards 2023 - all our winners revealed!
Who took the top prizes at this year's Mobile Industry Awards?
Last night saw the UK mobile industry gather together in London to celebrate the 2023 Mobile Industry Awards!
Marking our 21st year in 2023, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2023, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....
Our MIA 2023 winners are...
Best Start-up Innovation of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile: Mozillion
5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service): Vodafone Business and ITN
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider: Aerial Direct
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider: Giacom - Wholesale Mobile
Partner of the Year: Aerial Direct
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance: Likewize
Distributor of the Year: Eurostar Global Electronics
Best Repair Service: EE
Best Recycling Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle: MusicMagpie
Retailer of the Year: Mobiles.co.uk
Campaign of the Year: Lebara
CSR Initiative of the Year: Virgin Media O2, The National Data Bank
Sustainability Initiative of the Year: Genuine Solutions
Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year: Samsung
Best Place to Work: Vodafone
Best Customer Service sponsored by Zone Global: Lebara
Best MVNO sponsored by Eurostar Global Electronics: Sky Mobile
Best Network for Business: Three Business
Network of the Year sponsored by Likewize: EE
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara: Samsung
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year: Belkin International
Phone of the Year: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Person of the Year: Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone
Shop Idol - Contact Centre: Rhydian Williams, EE
Shop Idol - Retail: Kimberley Court, Vodafone
The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024!
Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2024!
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Most Popular
By Matt Hanson
By Darren Allan