Mobile Industry Awards 2023 - all our winners revealed!

Last night saw the UK mobile industry gather together in London to celebrate the 2023 Mobile Industry Awards!

Marking our 21st year in 2023, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2023, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....

Our MIA 2023 winners are...

Best Start-up Innovation of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile: Mozillion

5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service): Vodafone Business and ITN

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider: Aerial Direct

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider: Giacom - Wholesale Mobile

Partner of the Year: Aerial Direct

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance: Likewize

Distributor of the Year: Eurostar Global Electronics

Best Repair Service: EE

Best Recycling Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle: MusicMagpie

Retailer of the Year: Mobiles.co.uk

Campaign of the Year: Lebara

CSR Initiative of the Year: Virgin Media O2, The National Data Bank

Sustainability Initiative of the Year: Genuine Solutions

Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year: Samsung

Best Place to Work: Vodafone

Best Customer Service sponsored by Zone Global: Lebara

Best MVNO sponsored by Eurostar Global Electronics: Sky Mobile

Best Network for Business: Three Business

Network of the Year sponsored by Likewize: EE

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara: Samsung

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year: Belkin International

Phone of the Year: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Person of the Year: Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone

Shop Idol - Contact Centre: Rhydian Williams, EE

Shop Idol - Retail: Kimberley Court, Vodafone

The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024!

Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2024!