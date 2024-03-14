Oracle brings generative AI to its finance and supply chain software
Oracle has unveiled new generative AI capabilities integrated into its Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, which it says will improve decision-making processes and enhance the experience for both employees and customers.
The announcement, made at Oracle CloudWorld in London, marks a significant advancement as AI begins to get more of a foothold in enterprise software.
Oracle’s latest generative AI additions are set to improve workflows across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing and service.
Steve Miranda, EVP for Applications Development at Oracle, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to customers’ needs: “We have been using AI in our applications for several years and now we are introducing more ways for customers to take advantage of generative AI across the suite.”
Across the board, Oracle’s generative AI solutions promise to deliver insightful narratives, status summaries, call center summaries and supplier recommendations.
Moreover, enhancements to the Oracle Guided Journeys framework will enable customers to integrate their own preferred and custom generative AI capabilities into existing Oracle Fusion Applications, which helps enterprises tailor their AI solutions specifically to their industry and requirements.
Miranda added: “With additional embedded capabilities and an expanded extensibility framework, our customers can quickly and easily take advantage of the latest generative AI advancements to help increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, and improve the employee and customer experience.”
The more than 50 generative AI use cases embedded within Oracle Fusion Applications will be supported by the company’s own Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including bare metal compute instances and high-performance storage.
Oracle says that no customer data is shared with the LLM providers, and that other privacy safeguards are put in place to maintain confidentiality.
