Oracle Cloud reveals big generative AI push for enterprise customers

Oracle has announced the limited availability of its OCI Generative AI service, which allows users to integrate large language models (LLMs) into their own applications by using APIs.

The company said that it hopes its Generative AI service will help organizations to automate end-to-end business processes, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experiences.

The product also promises to place an emphasis on security and privacy while balancing cost efficiency with performance.

Oracle Cloud’s Generative AI service

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s executive VP, Clay Magouyrk, said: “Through our partnership with Cohere, customers will be able to embed generative AI easily and securely into their technology stack with full confidence that our solutions align with their most stringent data security and privacy requirements.”

The OCI Generative AI services will focus on three key areas: generating text from user prompts, summarizing large volumes of text, and supporting the translation of text into numerical vectors that models can understand.

It will also be able to provide retrieval augmented generation (RAG), a new generative AI technique designed to combine LLMs and proprietary business data to delivery more accurate responses.

Cohere President and COO Martin Kon said that the company has been “working closely together with Oracle to enable enterprises to supercharge their businesses with AI.”

The press release cites a Wikibon senior analyst, who said: “The OCI Generative AI service is the first generative AI cloud service to deliver enterprise-level security, flexibility, and user tuning that the market has been demanding.”

OCI Generative AI service customers will run their workloads on the company’s AI Supercluster architecture, which the firm says is good for controlling cost and throughput requirements.

The service also forms the foundation for GenAI capabilities across the cloud hosting company’s range of software-as-a-service applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle NetSuite, and Oracle Cerner.